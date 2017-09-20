Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Finishing touches to turn your garden into a paradise

press profile homify press profile homify
Un Jardín de Inspiración Oriental, Fernando Pozuelo Landscaping Collection Fernando Pozuelo Landscaping Collection Asian style garden
Loading admin actions …

It's all very well giving your garden a makeover, or hiring a landscape architect to come and totally transform it, but if you don't know which fabulous little finishing touches will really set your space apart from your neighbours', what's the point? A nice garden is good, but a truly fantastic one is always better, so come with us now as we let you in on all those wonderful extra touches that add serious wow-factor to an outdoor space!

1. Water features.

Vivienda unifamiliar en Dénia, Alicante, Jorge Belloch interiorismo Jorge Belloch interiorismo Modern Garden
Jorge Belloch interiorismo

Jorge Belloch interiorismo
Jorge Belloch interiorismo
Jorge Belloch interiorismo

Even the smallest gardens have enough space for a wall-mounted fountain, so whether you choose a pretty pond, a fabulous fountain or a subtle little babbling brook, a water feature will instantly elevate your whole garden design.

2. Contemporary lighting.

Un Jardín de Inspiración Oriental, Fernando Pozuelo Landscaping Collection Fernando Pozuelo Landscaping Collection Asian style garden
Fernando Pozuelo Landscaping Collection

Fernando Pozuelo Landscaping Collection
Fernando Pozuelo Landscaping Collection
Fernando Pozuelo Landscaping Collection

Gone are the days when it was acceptable to not think about the lighting in your garden, as now, everybody wants to sit out in the evening and rink in a gorgeous and well lit vista! And fairy lights alone will NOT do! You need to be looking for some seriously chic and unusual touches, such as these pebble lights.

3. Exotic plants.

Castelldefels-Aragó, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern Garden
Simbiosi Estudi

Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi

Most of your plants should be native species, to ensure that they grow easily and with minimal care,but for a little injection of glamor, some exotic variations can work well. A few palms, maybe some cacti and tropical blooms will all really add some pizazz.

4. Gravel beds.

REFORMA DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR AISLADA EN SALTERAS, FABRICA DE ARQUITECTURA FABRICA DE ARQUITECTURA Modern Garden
FABRICA DE ARQUITECTURA

FABRICA DE ARQUITECTURA
FABRICA DE ARQUITECTURA
FABRICA DE ARQUITECTURA

Finishing your flower beds perfectly is a great way to really lift the whole look and feel of your space and if mulch doesn't quite have the striking look that you're after, how about some shimmering gravel? As an added bonus, gravel will help to prevent weeds from growing, so your neat finish will be easy to maintain.

5. Unique hardscaping.

Un Jardín de Inspiración Oriental, Fernando Pozuelo Landscaping Collection Fernando Pozuelo Landscaping Collection Asian style garden
Fernando Pozuelo Landscaping Collection

Fernando Pozuelo Landscaping Collection
Fernando Pozuelo Landscaping Collection
Fernando Pozuelo Landscaping Collection

Speaking of gravel, choosing to design and build some unusual hardscaping features will always create a veritable wonderland in a garden, especially if you play with color as well! Black and white gravel varieties contrast so beautifully together and create a focal points that are impossible; to ignore!

6. Timeless decking.

Aravaca, avidra avidra Modern Garden
avidra

avidra
avidra
avidra

Has anything ever been so timeless and elegant, in terms of garden design, as decking? We don't think so, which is why a beautifully constructed and well maintained hardwood deck is a lovely way to add extra functionality and a little style to an outdoor space. Teak is our favorite wood to use!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Traditional tiles.

proyecto 1, gpinteriorismo gpinteriorismo Mediterranean style garden Ceramic
gpinteriorismo

gpinteriorismo
gpinteriorismo
gpinteriorismo

If you have space for a tiled patio, can we persuade you to consider some heritage or Mediterranean style ceramics? What a way to create a beautiful focal point that has longevity guaranteed.

8. Raised planters.

Casa Condesa, arqubo arquitectos arqubo arquitectos Modern Garden Ceramic Green
arqubo arquitectos

arqubo arquitectos
arqubo arquitectos
arqubo arquitectos

Floor level flower beds are pretty, but for a more contemporary look, you have to consider raised beds, as they have a charm and style all of their own. We love concrete varieties, as they can be painted to perfectly match the rest of a garden, but wooden designs are great too, as they perpetuate a more organic vibe.

9. Fabulous fencing.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Let's not forget that you can't have a beautiful garden if your fencing has seen better days! You need to be sure that the panels you surround your space with actually add to the wider aesthetic, as well as increasing your security and privacy and we recommend using styles that match your planters, for cohesion. 

10. Topiary hedging.

Césped artificial en Guimar, Picconia Picconia Tropical style garden
Picconia

Picconia
Picconia
Picconia

No garden that features topiaries has ever been thought of as anything less than wonderful! There's something upper class and whimsical about these fabulously shaped hedges and there's nothing to say that even a small urban space can't enjoy some of the fun! Is it strange that we've always fancied having a go at carving some animal-shaped hedges of our own?

11. Fruit trees.

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Fruit trees are great, as they are slow to grow, don't need too much care and repay you with a yearly bounty of fresh produce, which really is an added bonus! you don't need to make space for an entire orchard though, as even a couple of citrus trees, in pots, would make a great addition to a patio.

12. A luxury pool.

Aravaca, avidra avidra Modern Garden
avidra

avidra
avidra
avidra

Finally, we couldn't talk about amazing garden additions without talking about swimming pools, could we? Whether you have space for an olympic water feature or just a small plunge pool, you'll know that you've really mad it, once you have it in place and let's be honest… the neighbours will be green with envy too!

For more garden ideas, take a look at this article: Lighting your garden.

7 great ideas for path through the garden!
Have you already put some of these ideas into practice?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks