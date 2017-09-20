Finishing touches to turn your garden into a paradise

It's all very well giving your garden a makeover, or hiring a landscape architect to come and totally transform it, but if you don't know which fabulous little finishing touches will really set your space apart from your neighbours', what's the point? A nice garden is good, but a truly fantastic one is always better, so come with us now as we let you in on all those wonderful extra touches that add serious wow-factor to an outdoor space!
Even the smallest gardens have enough space for a wall-mounted fountain, so whether you choose a pretty pond, a fabulous fountain or a subtle little babbling brook, a water feature will instantly elevate your whole garden design.
Gone are the days when it was acceptable to not think about the lighting in your garden, as now, everybody wants to sit out in the evening and rink in a gorgeous and well lit vista! And fairy lights alone will NOT do! You need to be looking for some seriously chic and unusual touches, such as these pebble lights.
Most of your plants should be native species, to ensure that they grow easily and with minimal care,but for a little injection of glamor, some exotic variations can work well. A few palms, maybe some cacti and tropical blooms will all really add some pizazz.
Finishing your flower beds perfectly is a great way to really lift the whole look and feel of your space and if mulch doesn't quite have the striking look that you're after, how about some shimmering gravel? As an added bonus, gravel will help to prevent weeds from growing, so your neat finish will be easy to maintain.
Speaking of gravel, choosing to design and build some unusual hardscaping features will always create a veritable wonderland in a garden, especially if you play with color as well! Black and white gravel varieties contrast so beautifully together and create a focal points that are impossible; to ignore!
Has anything ever been so timeless and elegant, in terms of garden design, as decking? We don't think so, which is why a beautifully constructed and well maintained hardwood deck is a lovely way to add extra functionality and a little style to an outdoor space. Teak is our favorite wood to use!
If you have space for a tiled patio, can we persuade you to consider some heritage or Mediterranean style ceramics? What a way to create a beautiful focal point that has longevity guaranteed.
Floor level flower beds are pretty, but for a more contemporary look, you have to consider raised beds, as they have a charm and style all of their own. We love concrete varieties, as they can be painted to perfectly match the rest of a garden, but wooden designs are great too, as they perpetuate a more organic vibe.
Let's not forget that you can't have a beautiful garden if your fencing has seen better days! You need to be sure that the panels you surround your space with actually add to the wider aesthetic, as well as increasing your security and privacy and we recommend using styles that match your planters, for cohesion.
No garden that features topiaries has ever been thought of as anything less than wonderful! There's something upper class and whimsical about these fabulously shaped hedges and there's nothing to say that even a small urban space can't enjoy some of the fun! Is it strange that we've always fancied having a go at carving some animal-shaped hedges of our own?
Fruit trees are great, as they are slow to grow, don't need too much care and repay you with a yearly bounty of fresh produce, which really is an added bonus! you don't need to make space for an entire orchard though, as even a couple of citrus trees, in pots, would make a great addition to a patio.
Finally, we couldn't talk about amazing garden additions without talking about swimming pools, could we? Whether you have space for an olympic water feature or just a small plunge pool, you'll know that you've really mad it, once you have it in place and let's be honest… the neighbours will be green with envy too!
