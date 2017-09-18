Feng Shui: harmonizing your home in 8 easy steps

Feng Shui is a term that gets banded around a lot, especially in terms of interior design, but what exactly is it? Well, it's a spiritual practice, dating back 3000 years, originating in China, which says that the way we position our belongings can impact on positive energy flowing through our homes and in turn, impact on our good fortune and health. When you put it like that, you can really see why some interior designers are keen to use the principles in their clients' homes!
If you feel as thought you could use a little energy rebalancing, some good fortune or even a shot of better health, why not give feng shui a try in your home, by following these 8 simple steps? If you notice an improvement, you can look into the practice a little more and see what else you can accomplish, but for now, let's make your home prettier and your chi so much better!
Feng shui says that every space has a role to play and if you ignore your corners, negative energy can pool there and gradually filter out in to the rest of a room. With this in mind, you need to create barriers for the bad chi and plants, in large pots, are a great way to do it!
We all know that accessories are fun, but if you overload your home with lots of trinkets it simply doesn't need, wave goodbye to good energy flow! Feng shui teaches us that everything in our homes should have a purpose, so have a serious declutter and feel how much fresher your home feels.
Mirrors are a key part of feng shui, but whatever you do, don't hang them so that they reflect a corner or a door! Instead, try to use them to reflect restorative natural light around a space and when choosing a mirror… bigger is ALWAYS better!
If you don't want to invite bad energy into your dining room as you eat, don;t have your chairs placed with their backs to any doorways! This might sound hard to manage, but it will actually be as simple as just turning your table so your chairs face solid walls.
Feng shui loves to amplify feelings of closeness and togetherness, which is why, in your living room, your seating should be arranged in a circular fashion, to ensure that nobody feels excluded from conversations. Having the TV as your focal point is really outdated and just very anti-social!
Now this, is vital! Apparently, you should never place your bed under a window or in front of a mirror. This is because your bed is a haven of bad energy and mirrors will reflect and double that effect! Think of it this way; if you're having a nightmare, you don't want it to bounce onto you twofold, as you sleep! Try facing a window, for a dose of energizing sunshine when you wake up!
Natural light is key to feng shui, as it dissolves bad energy. Essentially, you should be making sure that any and all window dressings are open during the day, with nothing blocking the flow of light into each room. The more sunshine you have in your home, the better your energy and the more positive your life!
Plants are more than just pretty additions to a house, as they are soldiers in the battle against gad energy! Seriously, even something as small as a little bouquet of flowers will keep the negative chi at bay. You don't need to tell us twice, which is why we are filling out homes with houseplants already, with particular attention being placed on natural bamboo, which is thought to be exceptionally lucky!
For even more feng shui tips, take a look at this article: Feng Shui—7 tricks to attract money into your home!