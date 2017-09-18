Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Feng Shui: harmonizing your home in 8 easy steps

press profile homify press profile homify
Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Living room
Loading admin actions …

Feng Shui is a term that gets banded around a lot, especially in terms of interior design, but what exactly is it? Well, it's a spiritual practice, dating back 3000 years, originating in China, which says that the way we position our belongings can impact on positive energy flowing through our homes and in turn, impact on our good fortune and health. When you put it like that, you can really see why some interior designers are keen to use the principles in their clients' homes!

If you feel as thought you could use a little energy rebalancing, some good fortune or even a shot of better health, why not give feng shui a try in your home, by following these 8 simple steps? If you notice an improvement, you can look into the practice a little more and see what else you can accomplish, but for now, let's make your home prettier and your chi so much better!

1. Don't ignore your corners.

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

Feng shui says that every space has a role to play and if you ignore your corners, negative energy can pool there and gradually filter out in to the rest of a room. With this in mind, you need to create barriers for the bad chi and plants, in large pots, are a great way to do it!

2. Don't overcrowd your rooms.

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Living Room
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

We all know that accessories are fun, but if you overload your home with lots of trinkets it simply doesn't need, wave goodbye to good energy flow! Feng shui teaches us that everything in our homes should have a purpose, so have a serious declutter and feel how much fresher your home feels.

3. Consider your mirror position.

Espejos vestidor - Ámbar Muebles, Ámbar Muebles Ámbar Muebles Dressing roomMirrors
Ámbar Muebles

Ámbar Muebles
Ámbar Muebles
Ámbar Muebles

Mirrors are a key part of feng shui, but whatever you do, don't hang them so that they reflect a corner or a door! Instead, try to use them to reflect restorative natural light around a space and when choosing a mirror… bigger is ALWAYS better!

4. Don't show your back to your doorways.

homify Modern Dining Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you don't want to invite bad energy into your dining room as you eat, don;t have your chairs placed with their backs to any doorways! This might sound hard to manage, but it will actually be as simple as just turning your table so your chairs face solid walls.

5. Choose sociable furniture layouts.

Apartamento 93-A, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern Living Room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

Feng shui loves to amplify feelings of closeness and togetherness, which is why, in your living room, your seating should be arranged in a circular fashion, to ensure that nobody feels excluded from conversations. Having the TV as your focal point is really outdated and just very anti-social!

6. Focus on the position of your bed.

Apartamento en Sabana Grande, PUNCH TAD PUNCH TAD Minimalist bedroom
PUNCH TAD

PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD
PUNCH TAD

Now this, is vital! Apparently, you should never place your bed under a window or in front of a mirror. This is because your bed is a haven of bad energy and mirrors will reflect and double that effect! Think of it this way; if you're having a nightmare, you don't want it to bounce onto you twofold, as you sleep!  Try facing a window, for a dose of energizing sunshine when you wake up!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Encourage natural light flow.

CO 18, AMEC ARQUITECTURA AMEC ARQUITECTURA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA
AMEC ARQUITECTURA

Natural light is key to feng shui, as it dissolves bad energy. Essentially, you should be making sure that any and all window dressings are open during the day, with nothing blocking the flow of light into each room. The more sunshine you have in your home, the better your energy and the more positive your life!

8. Make plants a focal point.

Brooklin, Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Lo. interiores

Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores

Plants are more than just pretty additions to a house, as they are soldiers in the battle against gad energy! Seriously, even something as small as a little bouquet of flowers will keep the negative chi at bay. You don't need to tell us twice, which is why we are filling out homes with houseplants already, with particular attention being placed on natural bamboo, which is thought to be exceptionally lucky!

For even more feng shui tips, take a look at this article: Feng Shui—7 tricks to attract money into your home!

Beautiful walls with 9 trendy colors of 2017
Are you going to let feng shui into your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks