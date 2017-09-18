Feng Shui: harmonizing your home in 8 easy steps

Feng Shui is a term that gets banded around a lot, especially in terms of interior design, but what exactly is it? Well, it's a spiritual practice, dating back 3000 years, originating in China, which says that the way we position our belongings can impact on positive energy flowing through our homes and in turn, impact on our good fortune and health. When you put it like that, you can really see why some interior designers are keen to use the principles in their clients' homes!

If you feel as thought you could use a little energy rebalancing, some good fortune or even a shot of better health, why not give feng shui a try in your home, by following these 8 simple steps? If you notice an improvement, you can look into the practice a little more and see what else you can accomplish, but for now, let's make your home prettier and your chi so much better!