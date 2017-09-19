Which color is best for the bedroom?

You might think that the colors you choose for your bedroom are all based on personal taste, but in actual fact, color studies have shown that the wrong hues can have a devastating effect on our well-being, so perhaps we should be giving things a little more thought? If you want to encourage ambitious thoughts, are looking for added boldness or even a bit more passion, the color that you use in your bedroom could play a major role and experienced interior designers are buying into this school of thought as well!
It's time to forget what you think you know about bedroom wall colors and come with us, as we tell you which hues are definitely worth considering!
You work hard and you deserve a touch of luxury, which is why a black bedroom is absolutely worth thinking about. Rich, deep and so decadent that it's almost unbelievable, you can amplify the effect of a noir boudoir with piquant flashes of white and gold, for your bed linen and accessories. In terms of wall colours, bedrooms don't get much more dramatic than this!
Let's say you have a period or older home and you want to nod to that fact, while still adding your own personality. In that case, pistachio green is THE color for your bedroom! Understated, elegant and perfect for older properties, without being too dull, this shade of green looks fresh, revives a tired space and works beautifully with white ceilings and architrave. There's just such a refined note to a pale green wall!
You love neutrals, but they can can get a little boring and repetitive, when featured in every room, right? Well, taupe is one of the NEW neutrals and, as it happens, our favorite. Easy to blend with basically every other hue, it is far darker than a standard cream or white, which brings about a warmth that is vital for a cozy and romantic bedroom. Add in some lighter bed linen and furniture, if your wall color in the bedroom feels a little too dark and suddenly, you have a perfect balance!
This one's for all the lovers! If you're still in the throes of ardour, then what could be better than a master bedroom fully decked out in vibrant reds and coppers? Daring, invigorating and so feisty, these hues work beautifully together and, they actually have an edge of designer chic about them too. Red is the perfect bedroom choice, in particular, as it works so well in terms of luxurious fabrics, such as brocades, which are ideal for heavy throws.
If any room in the house should make you feel like royalty, shouldn't it be your private boudoir? We think so, which is why we wanted to suggest that you give the glory of gold some serious thought! Metallics are big news right now, in an interior design sense, and here, you can get a sense of why! We like to think of gold as a distant cousin of neutrals, as it is pretty, pale and easy to accessorize, but still has that glittery top note that sets it apart!
Purple. It's one of those colors that you either love or hate, but in terms of bedroom design, we think it's a winner! If you've ever wanted to add some seriously undeniable style to your space and have asked yourself 'which color for the bedroom would be most out there?', the answer is purple, as it has regal top notes, groovy undercurrents and demands complete commitment. Utterly beautiful!
