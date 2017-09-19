Your browser is out-of-date.

Rooms
Which color is best for the bedroom?

KT-56 Point West, Keir Townsend Keir Townsend Modern Bedroom
You might think that the colors you choose for your bedroom are all based on personal taste, but in actual fact, color studies have shown that the wrong hues can have a devastating effect on our well-being, so perhaps we should be giving things a little more thought? If you want to encourage ambitious thoughts, are looking for added boldness or even a bit more passion, the color that you use in your bedroom could play a major role and experienced interior designers are buying into this school of thought as well!

It's time to forget what you think you know about bedroom wall colors and come with us, as we tell you which hues are definitely worth considering!

1.Black for luxury.

E&C Ailesi - Yatak Odası, Abb Design Studio Abb Design Studio Modern Bedroom
Abb Design Studio

Abb Design Studio
Abb Design Studio
Abb Design Studio

You work hard and you deserve a touch of luxury, which is why a black bedroom is absolutely worth thinking about. Rich, deep and so decadent that it's almost unbelievable, you can amplify the effect of a noir boudoir with piquant flashes of white and gold, for your bed linen and accessories. In terms of wall colours, bedrooms don't get much more dramatic than this!

2. Pistachio green for elegance.

DOMICIL Journal Wohngenuss, Domicil Möbel GmbH Domicil Möbel GmbH Classic style bedroom
Domicil Möbel GmbH

DOMICIL Journal Wohngenuss

Domicil Möbel GmbH
Domicil Möbel GmbH
Domicil Möbel GmbH

Let's say you have a period or older home and you want to nod to that fact, while still adding your own personality. In that case, pistachio green is THE color for your bedroom! Understated, elegant and perfect for older properties, without being too dull, this shade of green looks fresh, revives a tired space and works beautifully with white ceilings and architrave. There's just such a refined note to a pale green wall!

3. Taupe for warmth.

Квартира в ЖК Скай Форт, MARION STUDIO MARION STUDIO Eclectic style bedroom Multicolored
MARION STUDIO

MARION STUDIO
MARION STUDIO
MARION STUDIO

You love neutrals, but they can can get a little boring and repetitive, when featured in every room, right? Well, taupe is one of the NEW neutrals and, as it happens, our favorite. Easy to blend with basically every other hue, it is far darker than a standard cream or white, which brings about a warmth that is vital for a cozy and romantic bedroom. Add in some lighter bed linen and furniture, if your wall color in the bedroom feels a little too dark and suddenly, you have a perfect balance!

4. Copper and red for passion.

KT-56 Point West, Keir Townsend Keir Townsend Modern Bedroom
Keir Townsend

KT-56 Point West

Keir Townsend
Keir Townsend
Keir Townsend

This one's for all the lovers! If you're still in the throes of ardour, then what could be better than a master bedroom fully decked out in vibrant reds and coppers? Daring, invigorating and so feisty, these hues work beautifully together and, they actually have an edge of designer chic about them too. Red is the perfect bedroom choice, in particular, as it works so well in terms of luxurious fabrics, such as brocades, which are ideal for heavy throws.

5. Gold for Opulence.

Роскошный оникс в Умном Доме, Art-In Art-In Eclectic style bedroom
Art-In

Art-In
Art-In
Art-In

If any room in the house should make you feel like royalty, shouldn't it be your private boudoir? We think so, which is why we wanted to suggest that you give the glory of gold some serious thought! Metallics are big news right now, in an interior design sense, and here, you can get a sense of why! We like to think of gold as a distant cousin of neutrals, as it is pretty, pale and easy to accessorize, but still has that glittery top note that sets it apart!

6. Purple for a touch of the mysterious.

Diseños G2 , DISEÑOS G2 DISEÑOS G2 Modern Bedroom
DISEÑOS G2

DISEÑOS G2
DISEÑOS G2
DISEÑOS G2

Purple. It's one of those colors that you either love or hate, but in terms of bedroom design, we think it's a winner! If you've ever wanted to add some seriously undeniable style to your space and have asked yourself 'which color for the bedroom would be most out there?', the answer is purple, as it has regal top notes, groovy undercurrents and demands complete commitment. Utterly beautiful!

For more color advice, check out this article: Cool color blocking ideas for your home.

Have you chosen your new bedroom color?

