Best Colors For House Facade

The house's facade is the first impression that visitors get of your home. Its like a business card and a quick scan lets people create their perceptions about you and your home. The color used on the facade of the house is therefore and without a doubt of prime importance.

When it comes to facade colors, the choice is endless. There is so much to choose from color tones, textures and shades but you want to make sure you choose the color that can take the elements of nature for years before you choose a fresh paint for the facade. Think about the location of the house and the weather conditions in the region. Its fascinating to see beach houses in bright cheerful colors but the same shades would not bear well for a city house. Houses in colder regions are usually paler that their tropical counterparts. So how does one really know whats best suited?

Here we present some tips for that perfect colors for your house facade.