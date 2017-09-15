Beautiful walls with 9 trendy colors of 2017

When redecoration is on your mind, there is so much you can do. From a complete makeover by remodeling the house, changing or redesigning the entire furniture to smaller changes like rearranging the sofas, adding indoor plants or just adding few accessories; your budget and time will dictate how much and what you can do. Walls, however need to always be just the right color and texture else, it can undo what other improvements you have tried to make. You can you give your home a completely new look without any other investment in new furniture or upholstery just by updating the wall to the latest trending colors. We at homify are here to give you a handpicked list of latest in wall color trends of 2017. From drab to fab; your home will don a new look with these colors.