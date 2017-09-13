Owning a home is a dream of many. The biggest cities in the world, however are also faced with the problem of affordable housing for their residents. Real estate prices in any major city of the world are mind boggling and out of reach for most people. With such cost deterrent, there is a growing support for alternative housing ideas and container houses offer a promising solution. Whether you want to buy your first home or a second home in the suburbs or even a vacation home far away from the city, a container house is worth looking at. Houses made from used ship containers are not a novelty but still not a norm as well. Used ship containers are an excellent alternative to mainstream homes as they are cheap, eco-friendly and take up no time to set up compared to regular constructed homes. Buying a container house can actually be a win-win both for the buyer as well as local governing bodies.

Container cost: The cost of a used container can vary from HK$140,000 to HK$250,000 depending on the size and condition (whether used or as good as new). You are most likely to find only used containers and not brand new ones for purpose of setting up a home.

Insulation: Ship containers are designed as lightweight containers made of corrosion-resistant steel and coating of protective paint/varnish. In order to make a container livable, it needs to be insulated and multi-glazed which can cost form HK$40,000 to HK$100,000 per container.

Where can a container be placed: National and local laws vary across countries regarding where the containers can be placed. It is therefore, best to understand the local rules and regulations about, where, what size and for how long can containers be placed in an area.