15 amazing ideas for small bedrooms

We all know that a relaxing, beautiful and personal bedroom is key to a healthy life, but what if we are trying to deal with a particularly small bedroom? Can we still get the rest and recuperation that we need and will we have to negate on style in order to achieve them? Well, if you take onboard what a host of talented interior designers are doing at the moment, the answer is a resounding no!
It is more than possible to decorate small bedrooms in a pretty, personal and fashionable way, whilst not encroaching on the functionality of the space itself. In fact, there are a few fantastically clever decorating tips that could actually make a small bedroom feel far larger and more usable, so how about we fill you in on 15 of them, right now? Buckle up guys, as we take a look at some stylish and innovative solutions for small bedrooms that we just know you'll be keen to try in your own homes!
Essentially, if you don't need it, don't include it in your bedroom! The less clutter you have, the more focussed you will be on sleep and the bigger your bedroom will feel!
Large mirrors are fantastic for creating false perspective. In fact, the bigger the mirror you install in your bedroom, the larger your room itself will feel, not to mention more airy and bright as well.
The problem with trying to add storage to a bedroom that is small is that it generally has to all be out on show. Take some inspiration from this project though, which sees a simple yet stylish velvet curtain installed, to hide away all your clothes and accessories. So simple but effective!
Natural sunlight is the best way to revive and refresh any space, let alone a small bedroom, so always be sure to throw open your window dressings in the morning so that your boudoir can solar charge during the day. Crack a window as well, while you get dressed, and the fresh air will really help things along too.
It's easy to think that small rooms can't be multifunctional, but they really can! A tiny bedroom can usually play host to a functional desk area, even if it is hinged to the wall and simply lowered into place when needed. This is a great way to get some extra value out of dead corners.
Think you need to have all-white everything in a small bedroom? Think again! A piquant dose of vibrant color can actually draw the eye and happily distract from bijou room proportions altogether. It's time to start picking a few accent hue and grabbing some throw pillows!
If you have a truly tiny bedroom, you might not even have space for a wardrobe, so it's time to ignore what your mum used to tell you all those years ago and start storing things under your bed. By raising your bed frame slightly, you'll have so much space for well-labelled boxes!
We all know that folding furniture is fantastic for generating space where there wasn't any before and chief amongst folding furniture items is the Murphy bed! There when you need it and hidden flush in the wall when you don't, they are the best of every world! Plus, nobody will notice when you don't make your bed!
If you have a free wall in your small bedroom, why not just bite the bullet and use it to install a built-in wardrobe that runs the full width? You don't need a super deep cupboard design, if you are going to take advantage of a longer wall length and you'll have a wealth of space for all your clothes.
Wall decals are hugely popular right now, because they are cheap to buy, easy to personalise, a doddle to stick and can be removed without leaving any damage at all. Let's not forget that a vibrant or striking decal will easily garner all the attention in a room as well, which means that small proportions will slip under the radar.
If you want to add some serious style to your small bedroom, without drowning out all the space with large furniture pieces, how about taking some industrial inspiration and stripping the plaster off one wall? The bare bricks will add such a warm aesthetic and, will bring some contemporary cool into play as well.
As vital as daylight is for helping a small bedroom to look fresher and bigger, you can never have too much illumination, so always try to include as much artificial lighting as possible as well. lamps, candles and main lights are all great avenues to explore, but try to always use LED bulbs, for energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
In a small bedroom, you need to get seriously clever about your storage systems, which means thinking outside the box and being creative. What we like in this room is the leaning ladder shelf, which makes great use out of old functional items, adds retro flair to the space and looks really funky. Perfect for hanging towels and clothes on!
Who wouldn't want to wake up and go to sleep, shrouded in a mantra that they believe in? What a positive way to live! You could try your hand at sign-writing, paint or even have a decal made that reflects your spiritual side and then, simply decorate the wall behind your bed! Not that's another great way to save some space'; do this instead of having a headboard!
Finally, when you have a small space to tackle, the best thing you can do is approach it with a totally bespoke mindset. To get the most value from every nook and cranny, you need to design furniture that perfectly fits your room, offers all the storage you need and looks just the way you want it to. See this as an investment, as you'll only have to do it once!
