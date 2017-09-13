11 counters perfect for small kitchens

Kitchens always seem to be the one room in every home where everybody wants to convene and spend time together, but if the space itself is small, this can be exceptionally tricky. Surely there must be a way to design a kitchen bar for small kitchens, which will offer all the dining potential you need, without drowning out all the usable space, no? Well, we think that we've found 11 ways to do so!

The kitchen planners that curated each of these wonderful rooms were clearly tuned into the fact that a small kitchen, with bar area, is a natural and organic way to bring a whole family together, but we have to say that the task has been tackled with serious style in each of these examples. Come and see which aesthetic would work best for your home and then, why not consider investing in a little kitchen upgrade of your own?