7 great ideas for path through the garden!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Scandinavian style garden
Garden paths are not only super-practical because they help us to get from one point in the garden to another without getting our feet wet; they can also be real style statements, completing the chic harmonious look of our garden space. Lately, the landscape architects have been increasingly opting for garden designs that include a graceful & practical pathway through the garden, properly made of stone, wood, gravel or concrete, or a mixture of these.  These paths add a functional finesse, thereby enhancing the exterior aspect manifolds.

Today, at homify, let us walk through 7 brilliant ideas for garden paths that are poised, plentifully practical, and of course, true eye-catchers that will enrich every garden. Designed in different styles- modern, minimalist, Scandinavian, etc., these ideas will definitely inspire you to get yours modified. Curious? Here we go!

1. Wood on gravel.

CONSTRUÇÃO MORADIA DE LUXO, OCCO OCCO Modern Walls and Floors
OCCO

OCCO
OCCO
OCCO

Cost-effective as well as functional & easy on the eyes, the idea of placing wooden planks on a gravel path is a simple yet elegant one. It is easy to maintain and does a good job adding a dash of warmth in the garden.

2. ​Natural stone in the lawn.

Walls, Ecossistemas Ecossistemas Country style garden
Ecossistemas

Ecossistemas
Ecossistemas
Ecossistemas

A real country-style classic is the use of natural stone slabs in the lawn. These slabs ensure a particularly safe & dry step, more so when the lawn is wet. Also, the striking contrast between the lush green surface & the earthy tone of stone brings a dynamic, appealing charm into the garden design.

​3. Concrete slabs on the lawn.

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

This prim design works with the same principle as the previous one. However, concrete offers the added advantage of accentuating the contemporary look of the garden.

4. Mosaic tiles.

Sessão Fotográfica - Venda de Imóvel , Pedro Brás - Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias Pedro Brás - Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias Mediterranean style garden
Pedro Brás—Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias

Pedro Brás - Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias
Pedro Brás—Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias
Pedro Brás - Fotógrafo de Interiores e Arquitectura | Hotelaria | Alojamento Local | Imobiliárias

With mosaic tiles you can be plentifully creative in the design of the garden path, and impart a folkloric-ethnic ambiance to the garden. Be it a Moorish or Mediterranean style, the mosaic magic fill the garden area with relaxed vibes.

5. Wood on lawn.

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern Garage and Shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

When it comes to terrace design, wood is by far the most popular material. If you have some wooden planks left, you can create a jazzy garden path that fits perfectly into the adjoining garden, combining relaxed naturalness with cozy warmth & casual elegance.

6. Concrete for slope.

Casa Minimalista, Duo Arquitetura Duo Arquitetura Minimalist house
Duo Arquitetura

Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura

In areas with a slope, the garden path must be adapted to the terrain. In such areas, employing concrete steps is quite a stylish & practical solution that optimally complements the modern architecture of the house.

7. Illuminated, continuous concrete steps through the lawn.

FF HOUSE, Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Hernandez Silva Arquitectos Modern Houses
Hernandez Silva Arquitectos

Hernandez Silva Arquitectos
Hernandez Silva Arquitectos
Hernandez Silva Arquitectos

This idea picks up from the previous one & takes it to a whole new level- here, the concrete steps are continuous without any green patches interrupting them, and are equipped with LED lighting that not only ensures a safe step after dark but also creates a cozy, inviting atmosphere.

Which of these did you find the best fit for your garden?

