7 great ideas for path through the garden!

Garden paths are not only super-practical because they help us to get from one point in the garden to another without getting our feet wet; they can also be real style statements, completing the chic harmonious look of our garden space. Lately, the landscape architects have been increasingly opting for garden designs that include a graceful & practical pathway through the garden, properly made of stone, wood, gravel or concrete, or a mixture of these. These paths add a functional finesse, thereby enhancing the exterior aspect manifolds.

Today, at homify, let us walk through 7 brilliant ideas for garden paths that are poised, plentifully practical, and of course, true eye-catchers that will enrich every garden. Designed in different styles- modern, minimalist, Scandinavian, etc., these ideas will definitely inspire you to get yours modified. Curious? Here we go!