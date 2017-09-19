Your browser is out-of-date.

Comfy luxury beckons you in this amazing ocean-view villa

homify
Today’s homify story celebrates a modern luxurious homestay captured by expert photographers. A stately,fully staffed private villa in Phuket, Thailand, offering some of the mostspectacular ocean views, this homestay is the perfect retreat for the entirefamily to spend quality time together. 

Plush bedrooms with cushy king size beds, lavish en-suite bathrooms with hot tub , large flat screen TVs, spacious built-in closets, a largemovie room, a pool table, a fitness center, a relaxing spa, an imposing rooftop hot tub and dining by an infinity pool- chic opulence simply envelops you here.

The unmatched comforts and theoutstanding vistas ensure that this majestic tropical paradise makes for anunforgettable vacation. Excited? Let’s take a closer look!

Regal aspect.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Laze on the recliners after a relaxing swim, plop on those leather sofas with a cozy read & a hot cuppa, enjoy delectable goodies in the dining area, or simply soak in the surrounding natural exquisiteness- live the grandeur in your own style!

Magical in white.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Inside, the serene magic of white adds to the glossy magnificence. Just imagine having a leisurely time here with your loved ones as you sip into your favorite brew and take in those captivating views… ..tempting, isn't it?

Sumptuous gloss of wholesomeness.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This sparkling modular kitchen extends a moreish promise of fulfilment. Look at that sparkling pastel backsplash! The modish cabinets are truly worth a dekko. Did you notice the transparent stools by the long breakfast bar?

Timeless, noble & restful.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The evergreen aura of black & white, and oodles of exquisite repose… … need we say more?

Charismatic comfort.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Magnolious luxury of this posh bathtub is yet another example of the ritz housed in this welcoming homestay. 

When are you planning to have your king-size vacation here?

