15 decoration tips for garden & terrace that will work wonders!

Designing and adorning home spaces does not only involve following the current trends and the designer's vision, it majorly depends on the client's wish, persona & the overall vibes of the dwelling. Both indoor as well as outdoor spaces of the home need thoughtful detailing & tasteful aesthetics along with functional finesse, while being done up. This homify article talks about 2 such important outdoor spaces, wherein a major chunk of our leisure time is spent- garden & terrace.

Oftentimes, we leave it to the landscape architects to work it out and do not bother any further. However, a little bit of innovation & creativity are sureshot ways to lend that extra edge to these spaces and make them ooze a practical singularity. A variety of styles are available- Asian, rustic, modern, country, Scandinavian or classic- to jazz up these humble spaces that host many a memorable times for us.

Read on to explore 15 ideas for decorating the garden & terrace spaces, that will add plenty of chic character to your spaces, and cause some serious home envy to the visitors. Get, set, go!