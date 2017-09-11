Reducing noise: tips for a quieter home

We all know that no home is a silent haven, but there are some key things that you can and should do, if you want to significantly reduce noise in your rooms! It's not even the way your home has been constructed that is always to blame for some loud bangs and echoes, as they way we decorate and even the appliances that we choose all play a role as well! Noise-hating interior designers must be tearing their hair out at us all!
We'll never be able to reduce sound in our homes to a totally silent level, but wouldn't you love to discover some easy ways to at least soften the audible levels a little? From your main living space through to your kitchen and every room in between, we have some fantastic noise-reduction techniques to share with you today, so let's get to them!
While open-plan living is very fashionable right now, the fact is that open, spacious rooms have a habit of amplifying any and all sounds, so if you want to reduce noise in your home, room dividers are a fantastic idea. Any solid installation that will prevent sounds from being bounced around will really help to lessen the sound levels in your house, but if you like the open aesthetic, you can always use glass-panel doors!
Textiles are fantastic for dampening sound. Think about it, logically, and you'll see that you already actually know this! What's quieter than a wooden floor? One with carpet! What helps to shut out outside noise? Heavy curtains! By adding some thick and luxurious textiles to your home, you will instantly notice that it is MUCH quieter and you will even reduce echo sounds as well!
Your kitchen is one of the noisiest spaces in the home, but it's not just energy efficiency that can be improved, in terms of your appliances. There are a host of newer electrical appliances that have been made significantly more quiet, so that you can run them at night, without interrupting any sleep. You know it makes sense to invest, next time an item needs replacing!
This might sound silly, but have you ever stopped to notice just how loud your furniture legs can be, when being dragged across a floor? Everything from chairs and sofas through to sideboards will resonate down the legs and into your floors, but by adding a soft textile covering, you will massively damped the sound! As an added bonus, you will also be protecting your floors. Talk about two birds with one stone!
In older houses, there will be a number of quirks and noises that grab your attention, but none will be quite as invasive as noisy water pipes! With this in mind, it is well worth your time and effort to commit to a schedule of regular professional maintenance. You might even need to get your plumbing system updated and swapped out, but at least you'll have peace of mind that it won't go wrong for a long time AND it will be a lot quieter!
It's not just noise inside your home that is a concern, as outside sounds can have an impact as well! You can try to dampen the impact with things like blinds and curtains, but you need to think about soundproofed glazing as well! It would be worth checking the seals on your external doors as well, because if they aren't tight, noise WILL get in!
