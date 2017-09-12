Your browser is out-of-date.

10 smart ways to transform the bathroom completely!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
INTERIORES M |G 147, Drömma Arquitetura Drömma Arquitetura Modern Bathroom
Have you lately started feeling somewhat uncomfortable & unhappy with your bathroom and wish you could give it a makeover? Then you are at the right place because today’s homify story is going to tell you how you can totally transform your bathroom in 10 small ways sans incurring huge costs.

Be it any design style- modern, classic, rustic, etc., a small clever step goes a long way in changing the entire look & persona of your bathroom. But today we are not going to focus on decor and design, but on your daily routine in the bathroom and offer you 10 small but truly promising ways that will help make it pleasant & much more desirable. No room decorators or bathroom designers will share these with you, so take a closer look and be inspired… ..after all, every step counts!

1. Ring in the tidy sass with spotless shower cabin & clean tiles.

homify Modern Bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Scrubbed shower head for hassle-free refreshing baths.

Converting Out Building into Shower Room Paul D'Amico Remodels Classic style bathroom
Paul D&#39;Amico Remodels

Converting Out Building into Shower Room

Paul D'Amico Remodels
Paul D&#39;Amico Remodels
Paul D'Amico Remodels

3. Maintaining the voguish metallic dazzle of fittings & fixtures.

Shutters op maat, Inhuisplaza b.v. Inhuisplaza b.v. Classic style bathroom
Inhuisplaza b.v.

Inhuisplaza b.v.
Inhuisplaza b.v.
Inhuisplaza b.v.

4. A relaxing touch of color for a delightfully soothing ambiance… …

INTERIORES M |G 147, Drömma Arquitetura Drömma Arquitetura Modern Bathroom
Drömma Arquitetura

Drömma Arquitetura
Drömma Arquitetura
Drömma Arquitetura

… ..5. Or a generous dollop of bright chromatic vibrancy.

CASULO, MEIUS ARQUITETURA MEIUS ARQUITETURA Modern Bathroom
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

CASULO

MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

6. The personal touch of panache for the shower cabin- chic customization.

Apartamento Tangerina, Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados Modern Bathroom
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados
Emmilia Cardoso Designers Associados

7. Ample storage, shelving & prim organization- alluring order for convenience.

Estudo Casa Itaipu, JS Interiores JS Interiores Modern Bathroom
JS Interiores

JS Interiores
JS Interiores
JS Interiores

8. Clever space optimization precisely tailored to requirements- appealing visual balance.

CASA PRIVATA - AT01, STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE Modern Bathroom
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE
STUDIO ARCHIFIRENZE

9. The rejuvenating ritz of greens for the serene suggestions of elegance.

Atlantida Sul, Arquitetando Arquitetas Associadas Arquitetando Arquitetas Associadas Modern Bathroom
Arquitetando Arquitetas Associadas

Arquitetando Arquitetas Associadas
Arquitetando Arquitetas Associadas
Arquitetando Arquitetas Associadas

10. Unleash your artsy side to add classy flair & persona.

Apartamento Botafogo, Julia Queima Arquitetura Julia Queima Arquitetura Modern Bathroom
Julia Queima Arquitetura

Julia Queima Arquitetura
Julia Queima Arquitetura
Julia Queima Arquitetura
