7 fantastic wall covering ideas for your kitchen

When it comes to finishing your new kitchen with a real aplomb, you have to think about how you will decorate your walls. With so many wall covering options, finishes and wall claddings to choose from, it can be difficult to select just one idea, but we have seven of the best to showcase today, to help you! Don't forget that you need to think about more than just decorative elements, as the cost and durability of your chosen finishes will be vital, given how much steam, condensation and other elemental influences will be a factor!

Your kitchen planner will, naturally, be able to advise you a little as to which style of kitchen panelling, cladding or wall decor will work best with your chosen cabinets and worktops, but personal style has to play a major role in your decision as well. Take a look at our top choices for kitchen wall cladding and see which ones really stand out to you!