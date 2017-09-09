11 amazing houses with a lot of glass

Contemporary buildings are amazing showcases of the talents and imaginations of modern architects but nothing seems to garner quite as much attention as a house made of glass. We are seeing some absolutely incredible properties spring up now, complete with floor to roof glazing and really eye-catching designs, which is why we thought you'd love to see some of our favorites.

From a prefab house with a glazed facade through to a glass extension that juts out onto a terrace that will blow your mind, we have something for everyone here. If you have ever thought about building a new home and have pondered the idea of extensive glazing, prepare to really have your mind made up for you!