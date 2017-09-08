The pros and cons of big windows

Windows. Every house needs them, but how do you know whether you are best to stick with a fairly traditional style, or if your architect might produce something a little more exciting, with some creative freedom? We're talking about letting your design professional go to town with some big windows, as part of a new house build, but if you aren't sure this is the right move for you, we have some pros and cons to talk about! After all, you don't want to commit to full-height bedroom windows, if you aren't convinced you'll love them forever!

From panoramic windows that drench a home with natural light through to contemporary homes that enjoy fully glazed facades, there are a host of different ways to potentially embrace the big windows trend, so how about we see if the risks are worth the reward?