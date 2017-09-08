The pros and cons of big windows

Windows. Every house needs them, but how do you know whether you are best to stick with a fairly traditional style, or if your architect might produce something a little more exciting, with some creative freedom? We're talking about letting your design professional go to town with some big windows, as part of a new house build, but if you aren't sure this is the right move for you, we have some pros and cons to talk about! After all, you don't want to commit to full-height bedroom windows, if you aren't convinced you'll love them forever!
From panoramic windows that drench a home with natural light through to contemporary homes that enjoy fully glazed facades, there are a host of different ways to potentially embrace the big windows trend, so how about we see if the risks are worth the reward?
Windows are so much more than just necessary additions to your building's facade, as they can directly change the look, feel and experience of living in the building itself. By giving you the most access to fresh air, restorative sunlight and by taking full advantage of all the striking views on your doorstep, big windows help to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces, which is key to a more modern and healthy style of living.
You won't have to go far to find an architect that will be willing to tell you that huge windows that create fully glazed external walls are THE fashionable thing right now, in terms of contemporary housing. Of course, this won't be enough of a reason to embrace them, at least not for everybody, but if you are conscious of staying ahead of the curve and on trend, you really do need to think about upping the size of your proposed windows!
We've made a pretty good case for large windows already, but we need to start thinking in a more balanced way. Floor level window disadvantages exist, no matter how pretty the glazing actually is, and chief amongst them, of course, is cost. Small, standard windows will not usually add significant cost to a house build, unless you select soundproofed or triple-glazed glass panes, but large windows will cost a significant amount. Add to that, the fact that you'll need to think about insulation and privacy and the bill can seriously grow!
While we are talking about the disadvantages of big windows, let's not forget that you will have to clean them! This could be a time consuming process, if you decide to tackle it yourself, or you might need to add another household expense to your list and have a professional come in regularly to tackle your glazing for you. Either way, big windows will not be as simple to clean as small ones!
We don't want to overwhelm you with the expense and upkeep of big windows, so let's take a moment to remember that most people who select them feel that the beauty and impact garnered by oversized glazing far outweighs the negative aspects. Panoramic windows really open up a home and tall ones are wonderful for welcoming in as much sunlight as possible, at every time of day. Isn't that worth a little cleaning inconvenience?
Let's be fair and give a roundup of the downsides of big windows as well! They WILL cost more, they WILL be harder to clean and they WILL have an impact on other decorating facets, such as blinds and curtains. Essentially, budget needs to be your driving force here, as if you can't afford them, you shouldn't install them. You'll need high quality, triple glazed windows, to act as appropriate insulating elements, otherwise your heating bills could increase as well. These are all vital things to consider!
