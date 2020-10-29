Your browser is out-of-date.

20 cool houses with a flat roof design

Maison cubiste - Mention au Palmarès départemental de l'Architecture et de l'Aménagement du Doubs 2011 , Cléo Chatelet Architecte Cléo Chatelet Architecte Modern Houses
Ask any architect and they'll tell you that hardly any other type of architecture is as timeless and modern as that of flat roof houses. It should come as no wonder, then, that these are experiencing a serious comeback right now! Regardless of how new or modern a house is, there is a good chance that it will be topped off with a flat roof now, but if you can't picture how great they look, we have ALL the pictures to prove it to you, right here! By the end of this article, you'll be desperate for a flat roof house, we can almost guarantee that!

Don't go thinking that modern houses with flat roofs only look good though, as these innovative designs actually have practical properties as well. For a start, there are no tricky gable-end spaces to try and navigate, when opening up the upper levels in flat roof houses, plus, you can use the roof itself as an outdoor terrace, which will be a huge benefit for anyone with restrictive garden proportions. 

If you're ready to see some cool house designs with flat roofs, come with us now, as we have a staggering 20 to delight you with!

1. A house full of individuality.

Cascade House - Single Family House in Bürstadt, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern Houses
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Cascade House—Single Family House in Bürstadt, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Just look at the staggered levels here and the way the interior light plays with them!

2. Futuristic architecture.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The roof meets the sky and creates such a contemporary aesthetic.

3. With a slight slant.

Fonds Gouvart, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern Houses
OPEN ARCHITECTES

OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES

Without a pitch, this roof needs to be in amongst the best flat roofs that we've seen! So graceful!

4. Luxury in wood.

Maison bioclimatique BBC à Montmorency, FR, Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg Modern Houses
Atelier d&#39;Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg

Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg
Atelier d&#39;Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg
Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg

You don't need a concrete home to enjoy a flat roof! In cool home plans, like this one, wood works well too!

5. The modern family home.

Lili Wood, AMBA AMBA Modern Houses
AMBA

AMBA
AMBA
AMBA

What a striking family home! The flat roof really makes it stand out!

6. Tradition meets modernity.

Maison dans les arbres, ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL Modern Houses
ATELIER D&#39;ARCHITECTURE ET D&#39;URBANISME MARTIAL

ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL
ATELIER D&#39;ARCHITECTURE ET D&#39;URBANISME MARTIAL
ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL

How about a flat roof for a pool house? What a great way to add a little modernity!

7. Contemporary elegance.

Villa GP, frederique Legon Pyra architecte frederique Legon Pyra architecte Modern Houses
frederique Legon Pyra architecte

frederique Legon Pyra architecte
frederique Legon Pyra architecte
frederique Legon Pyra architecte

For a truly modern home, a symmetrical building, with a flat roof works well.

8. Blended with nature.

Maison cubiste - Mention au Palmarès départemental de l'Architecture et de l'Aménagement du Doubs 2011 , Cléo Chatelet Architecte Cléo Chatelet Architecte Modern Houses
Cléo Chatelet Architecte

Cléo Chatelet Architecte
Cléo Chatelet Architecte
Cléo Chatelet Architecte

Look at the way some dark wood cladding has really emphasised the stark flat roofs here!

9. Perfect for minimalists.

War House, Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG Modern Houses
Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG

Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG
Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG
Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG

Why overcomplicate your design, when it can be so simple and chic?

10. Overlooking the pool.

Villa / Palm -Hills Residence / Hua-Hin / Thaïlande, LE LAB Design LE LAB Design Modern Houses
LE LAB Design

LE LAB Design
LE LAB Design
LE LAB Design

The flat roof here perfectly mirrors the angular shape of the pool.

11. Innovation and style.

MAISON L33, Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Modern Houses
Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D

Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D
Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D
Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D

We love the way this home looks to have been built up, instead of out, negating the need for a pitched roof.

12. Integrated andmodern.

Maison à toit plat contemporaine, CMD Maisons Florène CMD Maisons Florène
CMD Maisons Florène

CMD Maisons Florène
CMD Maisons Florène
CMD Maisons Florène

Just look at how each segment of this home looks to intersect with the next, thanks to the flat roof!

13. A touch of Bauhaus.

Neubau eines Einfamilienhaus, Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs Modern Houses
Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs

Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs
Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs
Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs

Bauhaus will never go out of style, if this flat roof house is anything to go by!

14. Modern cubism.

SOLUTION 3D EN ARCHITECTURE, DEC-DESIGN DEC-DESIGN Modern Houses
DEC-DESIGN

DEC-DESIGN
DEC-DESIGN
DEC-DESIGN

You can't have a cubist home without a flat roof! It's simply impossible! We are such fans of the movement!

15. Modular magnificence.

Maison | Carry-le-Rouet, Christian Fares Christian Fares Minimalist house
Christian Fares

Christian Fares
Christian Fares
Christian Fares

Doesn't this home remind you of a lego building? The way everything is balanced on top of individual modules and then topped off with a flat roof?

16. Perfect for any setting.

Atriumhaus im Grünen, Gritzmann Architekten Gritzmann Architekten Minimalist house
Gritzmann Architekten

Gritzmann Architekten
Gritzmann Architekten
Gritzmann Architekten

Think flat roofs will only look right in the city? Think again! They look beautiful in rural settings as well!

17. Ideal for a terrace pool!

MAISON CARDAILLAC, Hugues Tournier Architecte Hugues Tournier Architecte Minimalist house
Hugues Tournier Architecte

Hugues Tournier Architecte
Hugues Tournier Architecte
Hugues Tournier Architecte

Well… you couldn't have a roof pool if you have a pitched design! This HAS to be the best reason for a flat roof ever!

18. Over two floors.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

What's better than one flat roof? A house that has TWO! The stepped design here looks so contemporary and unusual. 

19. Understated elegance.

Maison contemporaine en bordure de ville, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern Houses
OPEN ARCHITECTES

OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES

Mixing things up, with a dark facade and a flat roof certainly guarantees attention.

20. A nod to retro styling.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you love the houses of the sixties, a flat roof home could definitely be for you. Don't you just adore this one?

And, finally, a home extension with a flat roof design

Back 2 Back, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Houses patio,modern deck,large windows,modern
KUBE architecture

Back 2 Back

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Sometimes, all it takes is a flat roof to add a contemporary edge to the design of a house. In this home, when the client wanted to update their existing small home to accommodate their family of five, the architects decided to expand the house at the rear. By removing the one-story structure that existed, they built a modern two-story structure that included a family room and kitchen on the first floor and an extended master suite on the second floor. Coupled with full-glass wall frames, the flat roof structure at the rear contrasts the traditional front façade of the house. Yet, it offers a seamless indoor-outdoor connection to the rear yard, while inside, it adds a unique environment where modern gradually transitions to traditional as you move towards the front of the house.

Which of these designs was your favorite?

