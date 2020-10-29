20 cool houses with a flat roof design

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that hardly any other type of architecture is as timeless and modern as that of flat roof houses. It should come as no wonder, then, that these are experiencing a serious comeback right now! Regardless of how new or modern a house is, there is a good chance that it will be topped off with a flat roof now, but if you can't picture how great they look, we have ALL the pictures to prove it to you, right here! By the end of this article, you'll be desperate for a flat roof house, we can almost guarantee that!

Don't go thinking that modern houses with flat roofs only look good though, as these innovative designs actually have practical properties as well. For a start, there are no tricky gable-end spaces to try and navigate, when opening up the upper levels in flat roof houses, plus, you can use the roof itself as an outdoor terrace, which will be a huge benefit for anyone with restrictive garden proportions.

If you're ready to see some cool house designs with flat roofs, come with us now, as we have a staggering 20 to delight you with!