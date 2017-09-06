6 brilliant ideas for high walls

If you're lucky enough to have tall ceilings, you need to know how to use high rooms to their full potential, especially when you consider how much scope for creativity they create! However, it's worth remembering that while these large surfaces encourage flair and artistic merit, to decorate high walls will usually take more money and more materials, which can impact on your budget significantly.

Any interior designer worth their salt will be able to design high walls and help you top use high rooms to their full potential, but you need to know what would benefit you the most. Are you in need of more storage or do you want a dramatic design aesthetic? Perhaps you are in the market for a readymade gallery, right there in your home? Either way, high walls can offer you the answer, so come and take a look at some of our favorite applications!