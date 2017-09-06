Scandinavian kitchens to set your imagination alight!

The best kitchens out there always seem to be a piquant combination of classic and elegant color schemes, modern appliances and stunning light flow, but if you aren;t quite decided on what style of space you want to create, we think that you'll be seriously tempted by the Scandinavian-inspired rooms that we have for you today!
Ask any professional kitchen planner and they'll tell you that Scandinavian kitchens have all the ingredients necessary to be a timeless addition to your already beautiful home, but we think a little visual inspiration will really convince you! With that in mind, we have a host of simply breathtaking kitchens to show you, right now, so see which impresses you the most and think about if something similar could work in your available space!
The balance of bright white walls and cabinets, alongside shiny metal appliances, looks so wonderfully dazzling, fresh and modern, but there is a decidedly classic undertone here too, thanks to just enough natural wood. Scandinavian styling really is so chic!
If you like the thought of a Scandinavian kitchen, but you aren't all that fussed about adding in some warmth, take inspiration from this amazingly understated space! Who needs warmth when you can have a kitchen this cool?
Unfussy, clean and startlingly pared back in terms of the wall finish and cabinet styles, this Scandinavian kitchen really shows that function can preside over fashion and still have a beautiful end result! Love the little touches of green, in the form of growing herbs.
This is an amazing kitchen, as it has the perfect combination of clean lines and warm finishes. White and wood look great together and with the geometric floor tiles adding an extra dimension of recognizable current trends into play as well, this is beautiful!
Don't go thinking that your only color option is white, in a Scandinavian kitchen, as a little pastel prettiness will work just as well. We love the mis of ice blue and warm wood here, as handleless cabinets maintain that sleek and fresh look that white usually amplifies.
Sand-colored granite, cream cabinets and a reflective white floor have all come together to keep the light flowing around this stunning kitchen! The best part is that this Scandinavian dream could easily be in either an urban or rural home!
Pale wood flooring offers the perfect basis for a simple one-wall kicthen installation that really towers above other designs! Opting for only low cabinets makes the space seem so much bigger and freer and having as much glazing as possible was inspired! We would LOVE a round window!
You might like the motifs and ideas that Scandinavian kitchens seem to embrace, but if you also have a tendency to like some traditional flair as well, how's this for the perfect combination? Ornate lighting, detailed cabinetry and pastel walls really bring this traditional Scandinavian kitchen to life.
Finally, we wanted to show you a modern Scandinavian kitchen that has mastered the art of hidden storage and dual-functionality, both of which are important elements in today's designs! All-white everything has made cabinet camouflage a piece of cake and what a finished look!
