Stylish country house offers homey relaxation

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
Portugal based home builders from Vila Nova de Cerveira have come up with a beautiful warm “Pine Cottage” that redefines wooden houses. Spanning nearly 836 square feet area, this country house is full of rustic flair in its entirely natural base, a traditional cottage structure and the surrounding wilderness. The enchanting abode is replete with original & contemporary details that assure absolute comfort with their functional finesse.

Be it the guest room, the outdoor spaces, the kitchen or the media room, woody nobility has been very generously employed to make this country dwelling as comfy as urban houses, if not more! Aesthetic, airy and cozy, this country home offers modern comforts in a chic conventional manner. Come with us as we explore this wonderful abode at homify today, and be amazed!

1. The classic face of designer coherence.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
2. Outdoor comfort courts warm humble sass.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
3. Tastefully practical to floor one & all!

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
4. Refreshing stance of relaxation in natural goodness.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
5. Symmetrically sober elegance meets bohemian pizzazz for luxury.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
6. Luminous beauty & versatile aesthetics adorn this zone of leisure.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
7. Neat, organized urbanity serenades the hearty country charisma.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
8. The welcoming glow of snug warmth complements magnificent minimalism.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
9. Ritzy essence of bliss bedecks the air of rusticity.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
10. Old-world charm & delightful simplicity garb smart utility.

RUSTICASA | Pine Cottage | Zambujeira do Mar
When are you giving your voguish home the inviting touch of natural nobility?

