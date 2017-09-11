Stylish country house offers homey relaxation

Portugal based home builders from Vila Nova de Cerveira have come up with a beautiful warm “Pine Cottage” that redefines wooden houses. Spanning nearly 836 square feet area, this country house is full of rustic flair in its entirely natural base, a traditional cottage structure and the surrounding wilderness. The enchanting abode is replete with original & contemporary details that assure absolute comfort with their functional finesse.

Be it the guest room, the outdoor spaces, the kitchen or the media room, woody nobility has been very generously employed to make this country dwelling as comfy as urban houses, if not more! Aesthetic, airy and cozy, this country home offers modern comforts in a chic conventional manner. Come with us as we explore this wonderful abode at homify today, and be amazed!