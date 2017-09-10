This cozy Danish underground home radiates happiness

Today’s homify feature is an “Underground Hygge,” literally meaning apartment for the happy, based in WA, USA. Hygge is a Danish philosophy which celebrates the fact that it has the key to happiness. One of its very important elements is the snug warm ambiance, your “own space”, wherein you can curl up under a thick blanket & your choicest read by candlelight. This appealing house, sitting in the lap of stunning natural serenity, has been captured by expert photographers and is quite a popular homestay.

Join us as we get up, close & personal with this Danish homey beauty that looks like it is straight out of Hobbiton & offers a comfy, eco-friendly living. Let’s go!