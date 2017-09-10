This cozy Danish underground home radiates happiness

Today’s homify feature is an “Underground Hygge,” literally meaning apartment for the happy, based in WA, USA. Hygge is a Danish philosophy which celebrates the fact that it has the key to happiness. One of its very important elements is the snug warm ambiance, your “own space”, wherein you can curl up under a thick blanket & your choicest read by candlelight. This appealing house, sitting in the lap of stunning natural serenity, has been captured by expert photographers and is quite a popular homestay.
Join us as we get up, close & personal with this Danish homey beauty that looks like it is straight out of Hobbiton & offers a comfy, eco-friendly living. Let’s go!
From the outside, the house appears straight out of a fairytale, more accurately like the hut for the Hobbit from the Lord of the Rings; the architect team has visibly modeled this abode on the famed novel. Behold the round green door, the stone facade and the wooden arched roof! The homely, artistic disorder in front of the house adds oodles of fetching coziness and makes it look all the more idyllic.
This home is both ecological & economical- ecological, because it is made of natural materials that offer healthy living conditions without harming the environment. Due to its location in the back of a hill, it is covered with a layer of earth on the top, which provides excellent insulation to the interior spaces thereby maintaining an optimal temperature. Thus the inhabitants can conveniently save on heating/air conditioning and also make the most of the natural goodness of the building materials.
The interior boasts of natural material finishes of which, the stone finish stands out. The floor and the ledge of the fireplace simply look out of this world! The wood paneling on the wall exudes welcoming warmth to create a generously cozy ambiance. The classic touches lent by elements like the plush vintage chairs & the medieval chandelier ring in regal poise. On the whole, this living room oozes a charming invite.
This comfortable bedroom has been decorated in a style similar to that of the living room. The massive wooden bed is covered with soft, down bed linen. The warm palette of colors & the sparkle of the unique chandelier impart singular, snug vibes. Imagine enjoying a cozy repose in here with fantastic views through the large, round window & your favorite hot cuppa!
Can there be anything more rejuvenating than waking up to such a landscape every morning, after a sound sleep in absolute comfort? The very view from the round window will make you brim with endless cheer.
The hygge home is yet another proof that less is more—you don't need a large, luxurious mansion to live in total comfort & pleasing style. Indeed!