These 12 germ hot-spots are sitting comfortably at your home!

Lately, alarming reports about germs seem to scare us much more than the little devils themselves. Your work-desk is a better hospitable haven for the little buggers than a toilet bowl!… … Your bathroom is much more cleaner than your home-office!—shocking but true, as claimed by the numerous studies undertaken on a daily basis someplace or the other across the globe. But are the millions of germs we're exposed to daily hazardous… … or simply disgusting?

Many experts say that most of the germs we encounter on a daily basis do not come from inanimate objects around the house- door handles, mobile phones, money, etc. are not a major source of illness. Basic hygiene tips like cleaning your hands properly before eating and after going to the bathroom, maintaining hygienic cleaning practices in the kitchen, etc. takes care of most germs. Plus, going overboard with the anti-germ activity may kill the good & helpful bacteria as well.

So what is all the fuss about? Apparently, there are 12 potentially dangerous & germy hotspots around the house that no interior designer talks about, and today this homify article will discuss at length about the same. Read on to find out!