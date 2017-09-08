Feel homey in Victorian charm

Today’s homify feature takes you to a relaxed castle in glorious Northern England which oozes classic Victorian elegance with turrets, Tudor paneling & Gothic windows. Originally built in 1841, this castle is a family homestay with a relaxed & friendly atmosphere. Sitting in 15 acres of a rural setting, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales & less than an hour from the centre of the Lake District, this is a great place to explore Northern England.
Expert photographers have captured the conventional coziness of this Historic English Castle & the striking interior design, and that is exactly what this homify tour is all about. Come with us as we explore this snug house of classic poise, and be inspired for vintage designer ideas.
The regal exterior conveys a glorious past. This castle boasts of gothic windows, turrets, battlements, stained glass and oak paneling. Make the most of the stately grandeur and be the King, Queen, Prince or Princess for a day, a week or as long as you like, in this royal homestay!
The mantel fireplace fills this snug corner with cozy magnificence. Look at that leather couch! The bold colors, warmth of wooden floor, vintage furniture, old-world furnishings and plenty of classic suggestions nail the look.
Viewed in totality, this classic living room is replete with a splendid persona and the sumptuous touch of tasteful luxury. Dark colors court the Victorian essence in a truly appealing manner. The wicker baskets are full of wooden chunks that fuel the fireplace to keep the generous warmth flowing.
Just imagine lazing by the window on this plush velvet settee, as you sip you favorite beverage and soak in the natural goodness outside, or simply read your choicest novel while relaxing on that cushy chair! The shiny wallpaper, deluxe curtains and showy upholstery ring in an opulent dazzle of conventional style.
The violet hues bring a mystique quality to the royal flair of the furniture & furnishing elements. What a remarkably charming space with vintage splendor!