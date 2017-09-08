Feel homey in Victorian charm

Today’s homify feature takes you to a relaxed castle in glorious Northern England which oozes classic Victorian elegance with turrets, Tudor paneling & Gothic windows. Originally built in 1841, this castle is a family homestay with a relaxed & friendly atmosphere. Sitting in 15 acres of a rural setting, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales & less than an hour from the centre of the Lake District, this is a great place to explore Northern England.

Expert photographers have captured the conventional coziness of this Historic English Castle & the striking interior design, and that is exactly what this homify tour is all about. Come with us as we explore this snug house of classic poise, and be inspired for vintage designer ideas.