Check out this gourmet space before revamping your home!

In places with a hot climate, an outdoor space offering amenities for family dining & lounging in fresh air is a true blessing. In this space, a barbecue or installation of a pool can add to the lavish accents of leisurely comfort. Such an extra space is ideal for spending quality time with the near & dear ones. Belo Horizonte based architects from SOLANGE FIGUEIREDO have come up with a rustic gourmet space that wonderfully functions as a home extension- a flexible space that can be perfectly used for lounging, dining & barbecue. The project has been accomplished in a unique style, thoughtfully incorporating the taste of the clients, the intended usage and contemporary trends in an appealing manner.
Come along on this homify tour as we take a closer look at this space, and pick up your favorite design ideas to copy in your next home rejig!
While the residence itself has been designed in a modern style, the gourmet space boasts of traditional accents in a rustic style. This fills the home extension area with relaxed & welcoming vibes.
Slightly away from the main home spaces, this new gourmet space is peaceful & quiet, and offers freedom & privacy for its users. Not visible in these photos are the sauna and bathroom, located next to the barbecue & living areas, equipped with the same line of finishes and welcoming rustic style.
For the finishes, the professionals smartly opted for a mix of coatings, since the space is wide enough to support it. Chiefly comprising of wood, stone and bricks, the materials employed impart the ritz of rusticity to the structure to create a spacious, warm, practical & attractive area.
The countertops are made of brown granite- the material is tough & durable, and the chosen color being different from the classic black or white lends an original touch to the environment. For the walls, the Sao Tomé fillet-type porcelain tiles have been employed to give charming suggestions. Usage of woody porcelain has enhanced the snug character of the ambiance in here. Look at those stools!
Wood-based porcelain tile is more economical than wood because the material is cheaper, more durable and its installation is also quite simple.
The whole ceiling has been covered with lambri wood, thereby alluringly reinforcing the rustic style and exuding oodles of comfy hints.
In general, the colors & finishes used in the gourmet space make for a light & pleasant environment. The barbecue courts the traditional style, with apparent bricks. Hence its final aspect is reminiscent of the country houses, while maintaining a graceful visual harmony with the woody porcelain.
The practically poised & well balanced furniture pieces bear a material mix of demolition wood, fabrics with visually sound prints & synthetic fiber. In addition to complementing the rustic style of the gourmet space, the furniture is perfectly suited to outdoor spaces.
The gourmet space also has a small enclosed pantry, installed on the side, where there are storage cabinets for groceries and modular appliances like the freezer & the refrigerator. Full of elegant utility, this gourmet space offers ample scope for maintaining a decent stock of food & utensils.
Did you notice the cushy couch ideal for relaxing with the latest flick?
This view allows you to appreciate the lavish pool-deck and the lush garden, that offer a delightful treat to your senses. Just imagine yourself lazing on a recliner after a rejuvenating swim & soaking in the palliative greens, as delectable goodies are being dished out from the barbecue for a leisurely meal with the loved ones… what a picture!