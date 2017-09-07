Check out this gourmet space before revamping your home!

In places with a hot climate, an outdoor space offering amenities for family dining & lounging in fresh air is a true blessing. In this space, a barbecue or installation of a pool can add to the lavish accents of leisurely comfort. Such an extra space is ideal for spending quality time with the near & dear ones. Belo Horizonte based architects from SOLANGE FIGUEIREDO have come up with a rustic gourmet space that wonderfully functions as a home extension- a flexible space that can be perfectly used for lounging, dining & barbecue. The project has been accomplished in a unique style, thoughtfully incorporating the taste of the clients, the intended usage and contemporary trends in an appealing manner.

Come along on this homify tour as we take a closer look at this space, and pick up your favorite design ideas to copy in your next home rejig!