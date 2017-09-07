8 great ideas to deck up your walls!

When looking to impart a stylish touch to the walls, most people opt for the good old fresh coat of paint. However, there are countless other ways & a variety of materials/ coatings that can be employed to decorate your walls as well as to jazz them up. Stone, wallpaper, wood and synthetic fabrics, diverse impressive options are explored by the architects & the homeowners for fetching walls. This homify article enlists 8 amazing ideas wherein different materials have been used to lend a creative touch of allure to the walls. Have a look at these and pick the ones that fit your walls the best… .get, set, go!
The entrance area of the home should always look neat & inviting. The size of the entrance hallway/ foyer & corridor is not a problem at all because with the right design tricks & materials, small rooms can be done up perfectly. For example, one or more walls can be dolled up using stone or synthetic materials imitating stone (undoubtedly, the latter is significantly cheaper). Also, employing a mirror in the wall of the entrance area makes the hall appear bigger.
The facade is significantly important for that first impression; if the right materials have been chosen, you can make the facade look appealingly stylish. As shown here, artificial facade slabs that are hard to be distinguished from real stones in texture & color are a wonderful option to give your facade a snug, homespun look. And they gel perfectly with the white door!
At the front door, the decorative panels offer many advantages: they protect the entrance area around the front door from moisture, solar radiation & other hostile weather conditions. Synthetic materials are provenly better than their natural counterparts, which is why every experienced architect recommends the former more often.
If you dig rustic walls and prefer to have more of wood & warm hues, then you should opt for a wall in natural stone to create a cozy ambiance in the living room & the dining area.
Even in the bathroom, synthetic materials are oftentimes a much better choice than natural stone slabs, especially when there are no windows.
The garden has evolved into a modern & extravagant space for relaxation, and therefore it follows that all the elements are required to be aesthetically sound in addition to their practical poise. Attractive stone slabs for walls are a fantastic option as they lend a sober voguishness alongside adding restful suggestions. Those opting for synthetic stone slabs in the garden are in for a clear advantage: the inclement weather is not visible on the walls even after many years!
If you want to erect a partition wall that tastefully demarcates two rooms, a wall made of artificial materials is a good option. In this image, the partition wall has been created imitating red bricks—a great way to ring in rustic charm AND traditional flair into the living room.
Last but not the least, certain home spaces deserve special, bespoke designer accents as shown here. This modest wall housing the classic terrace fills it with the simplistic style of natural stone to offer the perfect backdrop for comfy, leisurely evenings with the loved ones.