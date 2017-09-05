Your browser is out-of-date.

Unique kitchens: Love them or hate them but you simply can't ignore them!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Denkendorf | Deutschland, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern Kitchen
Decorating a kitchen is oftentimes a tricky affair keeping in mind the absolutely essential functionality of different elements, that needs to be retained in a tasteful manner. When faced with the task of imbibing practical poise in the kitchen space as per the client’s wishes, kitchen planners mostly tend to look at versatile elements that take care of the utility aspect while also doubling up as a decorative element at times.

Different styles of design- rustic, modern, Scandinavian, classic, etc. offer ample scope to bedeck your kitchen and give it that extra edge which makes it stand out. A little bit of innovation & creativity goes a long way in jazzing up your kitchen, irrespective of its style. And this is exactly what today’s homify feature talks about. Offering you 11 wonderful examples of ambitious & aesthetically sound kitchen designs to draw inspiration from, this article is all about hearty originality for your good old kitchen. Take a peek!

1. Bold aquarium-themed backsplash imparts a dapper dazzle.

Kitchen Graphic Glass / Mutfak Ara Panel Cam Uygulaması, Internova Stretch Ceiling & 3d Flooring Internova Stretch Ceiling & 3d Flooring Kitchen
2. Extraordinary accents & assertive aesthetics of smart practicality & ritzy restraint.

MİM101 GÖKTÜRK, MİMPERA MİMPERA Kitchen Wood White
3. Country style dynamics impress in this warm, wholesome blend of colors & textures.

Kemal açar, AÇAR MOBİLYA DEKORASYON AÇAR MOBİLYA DEKORASYON Kitchen
4. Minimalism & humility take the cake in this thoughtfully lit designer jazz.

Stüdyo Daire Tasarımı, Ceren Torun Yiğit Ceren Torun Yiğit Kitchen
5. Good old stone rings in striking sass into noble generosity.

Vivienda en Vega de Selorio, RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS RUBIO · BILBAO ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
6. Charismatic lighting adds to the chic gloss of modernity.

Denkendorf | Deutschland, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern Kitchen
7. Of well-lit linear convenience, ​narrow tidiness, glossy finishes and tiled trendiness.

the blue kitchen ZERO9 Modern Kitchen
the blue kitchen

8. Rusticity adorns entirely natural fulfilment & compact convenience.

Reforma y ampliación de Casa Payesa en Ibiza, Ivan Torres Architects Ivan Torres Architects Kitchen
9. Bright pop of vibrancy enhances the contemporary wholesomeness.

homify Modern Kitchen Plywood Metallic/Silver
10. Generous Mediterranean hints are complemented by woody nobility, clear glass & chic concrete.

Vakantiewoning Lago Maggiore, Studio Groen+Schild Studio Groen+Schild Kitchen
11. Lemon yellow details, elegant lighting & singular backsplash nail it here.

"Летняя фантазия", SKILL SKILL Kitchen Yellow
Modern kitchens: 10 spectacular kitchen ideas for modern homes
Which of these are you taking home?

