Unique kitchens: Love them or hate them but you simply can't ignore them!

Decorating a kitchen is oftentimes a tricky affair keeping in mind the absolutely essential functionality of different elements, that needs to be retained in a tasteful manner. When faced with the task of imbibing practical poise in the kitchen space as per the client’s wishes, kitchen planners mostly tend to look at versatile elements that take care of the utility aspect while also doubling up as a decorative element at times.

Different styles of design- rustic, modern, Scandinavian, classic, etc. offer ample scope to bedeck your kitchen and give it that extra edge which makes it stand out. A little bit of innovation & creativity goes a long way in jazzing up your kitchen, irrespective of its style. And this is exactly what today’s homify feature talks about. Offering you 11 wonderful examples of ambitious & aesthetically sound kitchen designs to draw inspiration from, this article is all about hearty originality for your good old kitchen. Take a peek!