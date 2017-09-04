This 5-star treehouse is a homestay like no other

Today’s homify feature is a unique treehouse, voted to be one of the most popular homestays. Armed with hundreds of 5-star reviews from travelers who have vacationed here, this secluded In-town Treehouse is an attraction for children & adults alike.
Let us take a look at the wonderful pictures of this amazing house, clicked by expert photographers, and have a magical visual experience.
Only a few minutes' drive from downtown Atlanta, Georgia, this house is actually a jewel hidden under the trees. This cozy, cool, romantic, and original property is quite sought after and always has vacationers making a beeline to reserve it. After all, who would want to miss an opportunity of waking up to the melodious chirping of birds, just a few minutes from the city?
The treehouse has 3 separate rooms: the cozy bedroom, the comfy living room and the deck, which are connected by an illuminated bridge like passage made of wood. The deck acts as a patio offering a snug place to relax and unwind. This house is built on a majestic 150-year old Oak tree and the surrounding Oak trees help support the house.
The double bedroom is perfect to enjoy sound undisturbed sleep. The comfortable bed is equipped with organic fiber and designed with wheels so that you can easily move your bed out into the balcony. Smart modernity meets serene coziness!
The bedroom is decorated in classic vintage style with winsome warm details to enhance the beauty of the room as well as the harmony with the outdoor spaces.
The living room is decked up in a traditional style with antiquated elements and rustic suggestions. Warm-hued wooden furniture ensures a lavishly intimate & restful experience. Those huge windows offer palliative views as you relax & relish a hot cuppa.
The tastefully lit wooden bridge-like passage is the connection between the rooms. Even under the shade of the big trees, the house is well lighted. The visually appealing treehouse looks straight out of a fairy tale and extends conventional homey comfort in an unusually chic manner. Another BIG plus for this homestay is the hospitality of the friendly hosts. An ideal choice for honeymooning couples, this romantic homestay is full of snug warmth & tranquility.