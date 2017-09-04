How to decorate stylishly with a small budget

People say that you can't buy good taste, but we think you can definitely emulate it until you truly possess it! By following the lead of some wonderfully talented interior designers, we are going to show you how you can furnish classily and for little money too!
Trends come and go but one thing that seems to be a constant is elegant home furnishing. While everybody's take on elegance might be a little subjective, there are some steadfast rules that you can follow to get the right look, for less. If you want a dining room to die for or a living room that defies all expectations, come with us now and find out how you can turn these dreams into reality, for very little money.
If you want to furnish your apartment classily,m you should definitely start with a little minimalism. If you're moving into a new home, this can be really easy to accomplish, as you can have a serious declutter and cull session, as you pack! If you are already in your home, you might struggle a little more to remove some bits and pieces that you once liked, but let's try to keep a focus on the fact that you want to have a classy, stylish apartment, not a cluttered one!
If you are convinced that beautiful furniture for little money is simple a pip dream, think again! We want you to start thinking in terms of classic beauty, rather than trendy and expensive, as you really won't believe what a massive impact a few timeless pieces of furniture can have on your home. Look for retro pieces at flea markets and thrift shops, raid your folks' house to see if they have anything worth an upcycle and then, how about selling some of your other furniture that doesn't belong anymore? You could even end up with more money than you started with!
Less is more is a well known phrase that is at the heart of minimalism. Essentially, it simply means that choosing to have lovely examples of what you need and nothing more will create a beautiful home that never feels overrun with mess, clutter or indulgence. By all means, have that designer stereo that you love, but balance the room out again by doing away with some unnecessary trinkets and accessories.
Nothing beats design classics from the 20th century. Whether you choose a recognisable ceiling light or some unmistakable seating, all you really need is one striking installation, which means that in relative terms, you CAN furnish with little money. We don't want to sway you too much, but a chair by Charles Eames really wouyld be an investment, as they never lose value or style!
If you want to capture a high-class and elegant home aesthetic, but you have little money left to spend on those little finishing touches that seems to make all the difference, take our advice and get really detail orientated. You could add a little practicality with stylish wall hooks, add some culture with well curated art collections or even shed some extra light in your existing design choices, with a new lamp. Whatever you choose, just be sure that it really blends with your wider styling.
A stylish home is a great smelling home, so take these tips to heart, to maintain fabulous aromas throughout:
1. Hang wet towels outside to dry in summer, so as to spare your bathroom extra humidity.
2. Use fancy and heavily scented soaps, to give the bathroom a really zingy fragrance.
3. Always have fresh flowers in the living room, to inject a natural perfume that feels refreshing and revitalizing.
4. Always air out your bedroom in the morning, as you get dressed. Just throw the windows open and really let the breeze come in!
5. Try to contain kitchen smells, by closing doors when you cook, but you can also install an extractor fan and use scent-neutralizing candles as well!
