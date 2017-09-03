8 very different terrace roof ideas

They are made of glass, fabric, reeds or wood and can be fixed or movable. Some can even be adapted with remote controls. We are talking, of course, about terrace roofing solutions!

We all love our terraces in the summer, but during less clement months, wouldn't it be great to still be able to use them, without the fear of bad weather raining off play? With this thought in mind, we took to the homify directory, to see how inspired landscape architects have been adding much needed all-weather protection to beautiful terraces and patios and we think we've found some super ideas to share with you today. Get ready to spend a whole lot more time in your garden, as we talk about which terrace roofing will work best for you!