8 very different terrace roof ideas

We all love our terraces in the summer, but during less clement months, wouldn't it be great to still be able to use them, without the fear of bad weather raining off play? With this thought in mind, we took to the homify directory, to see how inspired landscape architects have been adding much needed all-weather protection to beautiful terraces and patios and we think we've found some super ideas to share with you today. Get ready to spend a whole lot more time in your garden, as we talk about which terrace roofing will work best for you!
The most tried and tested flexible patio roofing solution is a pergola, covered with traditional roof shingles. This is a quick and easy to build project, because it is a lean-to, affixed directly to the house and its stability is maintained with simple wooden pillars. Fast growing plants, such as Clematis, will give the terrace roof a rustic and also romantic appearance, but when planting, always make sure that it does not attack the masonry too much.
If you like something a little more pliable in terms of your chosen patio roofing material, you must consider heavy canvas. If you want to enjoy the full glory of the sun, you simply peel your canvas back, but, on the other hand, if rain is predicted, the impregnated textile is stretched back over your terrace structure. An extra plus point is that you can give these roofs a wash, when it is low season!
If your roofing material can just be decorative and shady, how about using reeds for the construction? While it won't keep out any rain, it will give you all the sun shade that you want, while looking tropical and fabulous! If rain isn't a massive problem for you, this could be a great solution.
A roof made of glass is the right choice for anyone who wants a lot of light, but absolutely no rain to get in. Though a fixed installation will be a bit more costly, it will be in place for years, meaning that it soon equals out, as long as you maintain it well and have someone clean it regularly!
If you like elegant solutions then we know you are going to LOVE this stretched and shapely awning! Styles like this can be fitted anywhere, offer incredible shade and, if you choose a fabric that has been impregnated with waterproofing elements, it is great for rainy days as well! Just imagine all the colors you can buy!
An electronic awning on the terrace is a roofing solution perfect for those who want everything! The awning can be quickly extended if you need protection from the sun or rain and in perfect weather, you can simply let it retract and make yourself comfortable without a roof on the terrace at all. A further advantage of awnings is that they are available in many different colors and materials, so you can find something that really suits your garden.
This terrace has been beautifully characterized by an extremely versatile concept: a simple wooden pergola with drapes attached! Not only can the heavy curtains here protect us from the wind and from prying eyes, in addition, a mixture of transparent and opaque components was selected for the roofing, to make the lighting a little more dynamic.
This high-tech terrace enclosure really is something for connoisseurs! Controlled by a remote control, it allows you to bring about dryness, shade or the bright sunshine at the push of a button, while also looking fantastic and adding a really contemporary element to a terrace. Wow!
