10 reasons why you need a zen garden

A zen garden is inextricably linked to Japanese gardens, which consist mostly of gravel, stones and boulders. Beautiful in their simplicity and using natural stones to create dynamic curves and lines, these pared back outdoor displays have served monks for centuries, as part of their daily meditation. In Japanese, this special form of garden is called Kare-san-sui, which translates to a dry or fake landscape. Clever stuff!

These dry gardens have also enjoyed a lot of popularity in the western hemisphere and the reasons for this are obvious! On the one hand, this type of garden is fantastically easy to maintain, especially when mainly gravel is used and on the other hand, this type of design looks so visually appealing and forms a quiet oasis outside your own home. If you are looking for a way to escape hectic everyday life, we have ten fabulous zen gardens to show you today and we think that crafting them yourself, instead of asking a gardener to do it for you, will relax you even more! You're going to love what we've found to inspire your own zen garden!