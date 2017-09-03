You will simply fall in love with this Greek homestay!

Today’s homify feature takes you to the exquisite Santorini islands in Greece, better known as a once in a lifetime paradise. This old, homey little abode with hundreds of 5-star reviews for location, design and experience is truly one of the hottest options for a vacation home in the islands of Santorini.

Expert photographers have captured the homespun coziness of this Sunset Cave House & the striking surrounding vistas, and that is exactly what this homify tour will treat you to. Come with us as we explore this snug house clustered on the cliffs, offering spectacular panoramic sea views.