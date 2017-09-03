You will simply fall in love with this Greek homestay!

Today’s homify feature takes you to the exquisite Santorini islands in Greece, better known as a once in a lifetime paradise. This old, homey little abode with hundreds of 5-star reviews for location, design and experience is truly one of the hottest options for a vacation home in the islands of Santorini.
Expert photographers have captured the homespun coziness
of this
Sunset Cave House & the striking surrounding vistas, and that is exactly what
this homify tour will treat you to. Come with us as we explore this snug house clustered on the cliffs, offering spectacular panoramic sea views.
Sitting pretty in one of the most scenic locations of the village of Oia in the Santorini island community, this charming house boasts of a balcony that offers generous sea views. Like all the other houses in this area, this one is painted white and looks amazing in the backdrop of the blue sky. Homeowners did not need to focus too much on interior design, because simple elements in tranquil white tones also look just perfect. Looking from the height of 150 meters above sea level, you can soak in the strikingly beautiful picture-perfect views.
As they are built according to the terrain on cliffs, houses in Santorini are generally lower in dimensions and this home is no exception. Due to the small size of this cozy bedroom, there are no elaborate furnishings & embellishments herein but only a comfortable double-bed for the guests. Small windows allow for great relaxing views of the famous blue sea of Greece. Snug & restful indeed!
Being a homestay, this lovely house offers all the contemporary comforts of a private home. Cozy living room, fully equipped modular kitchen, neat & tidy bathroom, and 5-star services like an outdoor jacuzzi assure a memorable vacation experience.
Santorini is well known around the world for its nature grandeur and unique architecture. It is ideal for summer vacations and romantic holidays owing to its unparalleled beauty. There are only a few vacation homes for rent here & so the reservations need to be made well in advance to avail the cheapest rates, particularly during the peak travel season—April to November.
Your Santorini trip is incomplete without watching the sun set into the deep blue-green waters. Sunset on Santorini Islands is considered one of the most majestic, magical sceneries around the world. It is, therefore, but natural that the best places to enjoy the stunning sunset view are always crowded. Your private balcony is definitely a worthwhile investment for this trip- one of your most memorable trips for sure.