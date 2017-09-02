This Trullo packs chic modern comforts in its smashing rustic style

Today homify tour is more of a tribute to this holiday season and a visual treat for you! Featuring an Ostunia based scenic Trullo, this tour takes you around an abode replete with the rustic flair of stone. These architectural beauties are typical of the Italian region of Apulia, and are basically small round stone houses with conical roof. They exude a great charm and are often the favorite of tourists, largely coming from northern Europe. The unique structures of these Trulli are given a sturdy sass by the modest stone. The clear stone inside gives radiant brightness to the rooms.
Let us take a closer look at this Trullo captured by expert photographers, and be wowed by the elegant allure of simplicity. Here we go!
The living room is well lit, thanks to the incredible brightness imparted by the stone wall. The white plaster is the perfect choice in these homes because it fully respects the identity of the Trullo, keeping the rustic charm intact. Owing to its strong historical character, the antique furniture & decoration elements—the side table next to the comfy sofa & the wall decor—are very aptly placed. Did you notice that jazzy piece of lighting by the leather couch?
The ceiling is the real highlight of these homes. Is there a better way to complete the imposing look than with the large chandelier? This singular chandelier is a piece of upcycled design, built from a wheel, that combines creativity & history- what a nice touch of style! The wall clock rings in vintage feel.
The bedroom boasts of a very restful ambiance with a boho-chic tone. The colorful wall decor above the headboard, the semicircular niche with the artpiece, and the homey character of this warm bedroom win you over. The old wardrobe, perfectly integrated into the room, seems to be custom-made for that large niche!
This view of the bedroom shows the beautiful wooden beam with spotlights: a warm modern touch in this rustic room. The white linen curtain and cushions on the wooden bench contribute to creating the boho-chic atmosphere we talked about before.
The exterior aspect is no less stunning! The mere form of these dwellings is enough to attract the countless tourists that choose to have these Trulli as their vacation homes.
The rear side of the Trullo offers an adorable outdoor space with a generously welcoming stance- relish a delectable meal as you soak in the warm sunshine & cool breeze, or simply laze with a cold beverage on those recliners- a paradise with a lavish dollop of rustic serenity, where one can only be at peace with the world!