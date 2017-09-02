This Trullo packs chic modern comforts in its smashing rustic style

Today homify tour is more of a tribute to this holiday season and a visual treat for you! Featuring an Ostunia based scenic Trullo, this tour takes you around an abode replete with the rustic flair of stone. These architectural beauties are typical of the Italian region of Apulia, and are basically small round stone houses with conical roof. They exude a great charm and are often the favorite of tourists, largely coming from northern Europe. The unique structures of these Trulli are given a sturdy sass by the modest stone. The clear stone inside gives radiant brightness to the rooms.

Let us take a closer look at this Trullo captured by expert photographers, and be wowed by the elegant allure of simplicity. Here we go!