A comfy & classic apartment with unparalleled elegance

Today’s homify tour takes us to a Rome-based apartment full of delicate details, bright accents and classic pizzazz. Designed by the Italian restoration & renovation professionals from FACILE RISTRUTTURARE, this home offers an elegant ambiance of snug comfort in all of its visually appealing spaces. Let’s take a closer look!
… .the tasteful detailing captures your attention. Flowers & beautiful vases arranged in strategic places like on the sideboard & on the floor at the corner of the room, neutral soothing tones, warmth of wooden flooring, and decor pieces with golden frames greet you. Everything here has its place, and adorns the hallway space with a perfect aesthetic quality.
In this spacious living room, you can see the smart & visually sound separation of the lounging and dining areas. The L- shaped cushy sofa demarcates the lounge space from the dining area behind it. The soft carpet housing the central wooden coffee table rings in cozy warmth; the wall cabinetry-cum- TV area is no less poised. The floor to ceiling curtains offer a roomy feel, letting natural light pour in through the large windows. The chandeliers & concealed wall lighting ring in a chic sense of contemporary style. This living room is a great example of how small functional areas can be created without interior partitions, in the same space.
The hearty dining area, sitting at the back of the sofa, boasts of a beautiful old wooden dining table & creme-upholstered chairs creating a strong contrast. The crystal vase that rests on the table, the two candlestands in glass, and the wall decor with large golden frames impart a touch of distinction with an old-world charm.
The predominantly white kitchen is nothing like what you have seen in the entrance & living room. Full of light, neat & fresh accents and glossy finishes, this one is worth a dekko. Modular and bearing ample storage space, this kitchen has a snug breakfast nook with a glass-top table and comfortable gray-cushioned chairs. The highlight, however, is the mosaic tiled backsplash in red tones, that adds a swish pop of color into the dazzling white jazz. The light gray walls offer a subtle yet sassy chromatic complement.
In the well lit bedroom you see a more refined design typical of a classic style, but renewed with the employment of colors like gray & brown. Innovative details like the padded headboard convey a modern originality. The textured wallpaper brings in plentiful dynamism; the built-in wardrobe is a modish convenience. The restrained furnishings & decor are easy on the eyes.
The bright bathroom is adorned with a neat & neutral style as you saw in the kitchen. Again the preponderance of white color greets you; but to avoid it from looking too monotonous, white has been used on surfaces with different textures like the rough wall tiles and smooth glossy floor tiles.
The washbasin, vanity and the mirror are reminiscent of the classic style. The lighting, the beige hues and the wall decor, together with the other functional elements give this bathroom its own style, while keeping it in line with the designer persona of the rest of the house. Simply fantastic!