A comfy & classic apartment with unparalleled elegance

In this spacious living room, you can see the smart & visually sound separation of the lounging and dining areas. The L- shaped cushy sofa demarcates the lounge space from the dining area behind it. The soft carpet housing the central wooden coffee table rings in cozy warmth; the wall cabinetry-cum- TV area is no less poised. The floor to ceiling curtains offer a roomy feel, letting natural light pour in through the large windows. The chandeliers & concealed wall lighting ring in a chic sense of contemporary style. This living room is a great example of how small functional areas can be created without interior partitions, in the same space.