6 amazing ways to jazz up your stairway!

Stairways are not merely a medium to take you to the upper floor spaces, but an important space of the home serving as a place of transit & reception as staircases generally form a part of the foyer/ entrance hall. Be it a small apartment or a spacious villa, stairways can always be given a stylish touch as they are key to make a good first impression when visitors arrive. And this is exactly why room decorators & interior designers emphasize on aesthetics AND functionality both, while creating a design for the staircase.

There are many ways in which the staircase can be made to look tasteful such that it could double up as a practical decor and also create added home space(s) when the space under them is smartly put to use. Lighting, mirror, materials like glass & stone, a pop of color, etc.- ample ideas are available to highlight the stairway space, be it in a modern, rustic, classic, Scandinavian or industrial style.

Today, homify offers you 6 such wonderful ideas to enhance the visual appeal of your stairway without replacing the stairs and contribute plentifully to bedecking your entrance hall, leaving your guests absolutely impressed. Take a peek!