9 plants that are perfect for the bedroom

Plants provide freshness in every room of the house but they are particularly effective and refreshing, when placed in the bedroom. They bring a wonderfully green ambience to your boudoirs and at the same time, ensure the best possible conditions for rest and recuperation

The fear that some people have, that plants in the bedroom make for bad air, is completely unfounded and while some people might even advise against plants in the bedroom because they release more carbon dioxide during the night, gardeners tell a very different story. The amount of carbon dioxide, by the way, is, absolutely safe and, on closer inspection, it can even be observed that certain plants provide a pleasant and healthy indoor climate. Therefore, do not hesitate to beautify your bedroom with some natural greenery and let us tell you which leafy varieties you should be choosing!