Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A spacious home with plans of grandeur!

press profile homify press profile homify
Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Living room
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to designing a real dream home, there is no better resource to take advantage of than architect's renderings! An amazing way to allow you to see how every nuance of your perfect home could look and function, these detailed drawings bring a mere flight of imagination to life, but if you have never thought about how vital they can be, prepare to learn and quick!

We've found an amazingly realistic and accurate rendering to show you today, which not only gives an impression of how the facade would look, if the building came into being, but also makes predictions as to how grand the interior rooms could also be. From stunning bedrooms though to luxury bathrooms, as well as a few surprises, we know you're going to be impressed by this rendering and maybe even inspired to have your own created too! We won't talk too much, as the pictures say so much more than we can, so let us introduce you to each room…

What a multifaceted home! With a variety of facade finishes, different levels and some seriously unusual garden additions, this house is definitely something to explore further.

Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

WOW! We didn't see this coming! Rather than a lovely house, this is actually a sprawling estate, complete with sports courts and amazing landscaping. The sheer scale is staggering!

Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style house
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

Just look at this charming open-plan main area! From a kitchen to a dining area and through to a luxurious living room, there is a terrifically organic flow here. We need to see each facet more closely!

Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Living room
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

Light, bright and staggeringly contemporary, this amazing kitchen looks beautiful, with glossy black counters. We love the way the island divides that space just enough!

Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Kitchen
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

We won't ever get bored of looking at sumptuous corner sofas! Here, this one has contrasted against the functional kitchen with such snug luxury that the whole space is perfectly balanced.

Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Living room
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

If this house is ever built, it will benefit from a suitably impressive master bedroom! The overall feel is just so overwhelmingly opulent!

Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style bedroom
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Don't go thinking that the children's rooms are any less beautifully finished, as this one shows a deep commitment to beauty throughout! Love the integrated desk!

Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style bedroom
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

Want a little teen boy inspiration? Then this is the bedroom for you! Striking and stylish but still understated enough to be 'cool', it's a real winner!

Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Nursery/kid’s room
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

If you're designing a dream home, naturally you can afford to be a little indulgent, which is why we LOVE this dressing room so much. We would really like something similar.

Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style dressing room
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

Let's be honest; this is a very unusual touch! Adding a play and fitness room is a wonderful idea though and one that would definitely instil a sense of self-care in little ones!

Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Nursery/kid’s room
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

Judging by the color scheme here, this must be a bathroom reserved for the kids of the house! Fun, vibrant and wonderfully refreshing, we bet everyone loves cleaning their teeth here!

Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style bathroom
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

Now this is a family bathroom with added genius! Hiding a laundry area behind mirrored doors has made this a dually functional room that we are seriously envious of!

Разумное использование пространства, Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются" Компания архитекторов Латышевых 'Мечты сбываются' Country style bathroom
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>

Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"
Компания архитекторов Латышевых <q>Мечты сбываются</q>
Компания архитекторов Латышевых "Мечты сбываются"

So you see, a detailed rendering really can give you a look into the future, allowing you to tweak your design until it's perfect. The only question is, are you willing to give it a go?

For more chic home renderings, take a look at this article: Living large in 540 ft².

Home Cleaning: 7 Habits To Keep Your Home Always Clean
Are you looking forward to seeing your dream home come to life?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks