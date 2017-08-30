After reading this you'll throw out your kitchen sponge immediately

We do not need any architect or designer to tell us that every one of us loves a spick & span home with squeaky clean floors, spotless bathroom, tidy bedroom and a neat kitchen. And for the same, we invest a lot of time, effort and cleaning material. We all swear by the utility of good old sponge, when it comes to cleaning. This humble material is quite popular owing to its versatility in conveniently cleaning a myriad of surfaces & getting rid of tough stains with ease.

More often than not, we tend to use the same sponge over & over again, choosing to clean it for re-use. But there is a caveat: a dirty sponge is a fertile ground for hazardous micro-organisms and it is a dangerous proposition to try cleaning up a dirty sponge in order to re-use it. How? Read on in this homify story!