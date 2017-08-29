Your browser is out-of-date.

10 elegant ways to give your interiors the wood & white flair!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Warsaw based photographers from AYUKO STUDIO have captured through their camera lens, the beauty of the plush & exquisite interior spaces of a modern apartment designed by the expert professionals from boStudio Patrycja Boniuk. This wonderful dwelling is all about the glorious combination of the warmth of wood & the magical allure of white.

Replete with snug comfort, glossy finishes, natural touch of wood & stone cloaked in modish dazzle and tasteful aesthetics, this abode symbolizes poised design & luxury. Be it the sophisticated & bright living room with glass doors leading to the spacious balcony outside, wall cubbies that can easily double up as decor, kids’ room with playful vibes or the bathrooms with chic, well-lit convenience, every space in the interiors of this amazing example of home design is a captivating sight.

Today at homify, let us explore this apartment, marvel at the ageless grandeur of wood & white, and draw some great home inspiration. Ready? Here we go!

1. Sumptuous invite of warm coziness.

2. Family-size leisure is temptingly cushy.

3. Generously lit up in voguish heartiness.

4. Passage through dapper reflections of comfy warmth.

5. Homey soberness offers absolute repose.

6. Of noble magnificence and neat, cozy accents.

7. Welcoming appeal of pleasing vibrancy in spotless resplendence.

8. The sparkle of hospitable opulence.

9. Bathed in clear radiance.

10. Uncomplicated brilliance is conveniently humble AND charismatic!

When are you bringing in the winsome touch of wood &amp; white?

