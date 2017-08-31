A space age home for the modern era!

Contemporary home design is coming on in leaps and bounds, thanks to the imaginations and creativity of the incredible architects that are redefining their craft! Gone are simple two-story red brick builds and in their places, stand phenomenal giants of modern design, ready to change your perception of family homes forever and today, we have one such property!

With numerous terraces and an inspired connection to the sunlight that pours into every room, thanks to extensive glazing, this is a home that grabs your attention and doesn't let go, so let's take a look!