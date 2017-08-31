A space age home for the modern era!

Contemporary home design is coming on in leaps and bounds, thanks to the imaginations and creativity of the incredible architects that are redefining their craft! Gone are simple two-story red brick builds and in their places, stand phenomenal giants of modern design, ready to change your perception of family homes forever and today, we have one such property!
With numerous terraces and an inspired connection to the sunlight that pours into every room, thanks to extensive glazing, this is a home that grabs your attention and doesn't let go, so let's take a look!
Can you imagine walking past a home like this? We dare you to try and convince us that you'd be able to carry on, instead of stopping and drinking it all in! Set over two flat-roof levels, offset at amazing angles, the look of this house is simply staggering and when you notice that an integrated terrace and a roof garden are included… just wow!
We know what you're thinking; that most homes can look incredible, if you take a picture of them at the right angle, which is why this facade-on shot is so vital! here, you can see that the roof terrace/garden really is a magnificent addition. It might be that phenomenal amount fo glazing that is really setting this home apart!
We wanted to include this amazing monochrome drawing, as it really shows what the architects are hoping to accomplish. If nothing else, we love getting a better idea of how the multiple terraces will work, in reality.
We really do think that the kitchen is the heart of any home and with that thought in mind, what a charming spot this is! Not only has an L-shaped installation been perfectly designed here, but by including a large breakfast bar as well, no chef will be left out of fun family time! The mix of white and wood really makes the most of all the sunlight that streams in as well, with a golden radiance resonating around the whole room.
Have you ever seen such a happily positioned dining room? Overlooking incredible views of the garden and leading on from the pretty kitchen, this really is a space for a close-knit family to enjoy. We are definitely inspired by the use of a simple rug to denote a differentiation in functionality and just look at the modern inset fireplace! What a year-round joyful room!
Not only are we enjoying a glimpse of the gorgeous ground floor terrace here, but just drink in how unusual this living room is! While there is a standard sofa in place, the addition of two chaise-type chairs really ups the unusual decor stakes, but we totally understand why they have been included! Just look at the way they bask in the sunlight!
