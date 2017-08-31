9 fascinating ideas for ceiling design

Ceilings give a room individual character, which is why so many architects are seeking to create really exciting and unusual designs. Naturally, personal taste and needs will play a major role in the style of ceiling you choose, but we thought it might be a good idea to show you some of our favorites, just to get your inspiration started!
Whichever room you are considering a statement ceiling for, be it your bathroom. living room or even a bedroom, always take into account the structural elements that you have to work with, how much light flow you need and what will best suit your wider design scheme. If you don't have any ideas right now, be prepared to be overwhelmed, as we have a host of ceiling designs for you, right here!
In the case of kitchens, you need them to be as bright and airy as possible, which is why ceiling ideas that include sunken spotlights, around the whole perimeter, in addition to a main central light, are perfect! This will mean that all illumination is focused on the counters, where you need it most! Kitchen ceiling design really can be extravagant!
Sometimes, a ceiling aesthetic is already defined by the architecture of the building. This is particularly pertinent in rustic or period homes, as natural wood beams will normally play a central role in the finished look. Instead of hiding those structural elements, we think you should try to make the most of them!
An unusual ceiling design can be easily created, by using shapely materials. Most people use dry wall, polystyrene or even light wood, to build unique shapes, before they get a covering of fresh plaster. This is a great way to make space for some inset lighting.
Speaking of lighting, we KNOW you're going to love this simple ceiling design idea! With a semi-suspended ceiling you get not only a very individual design, but also valuable pockets of space to insert striking lighting! Your suspended sections don't need to hang too much lower than your main covering either, so even low-height rooms can take advantage of this idea!
Whether you use lighting, paint or even something very daring, such as wallpaper, you should definitely give some thought to trying out some color on your ceiling. Little slices of vibrancy, here and there, are more than enough to perk up an otherwise understated room and apparently, 2017 is THE year of statement ceilings!
For classically designed rooms, you simply cannot go wrong with taking a little old school inspiration to heart. The best ways to make more of classical ceilings are ornate coving and fabulous ceiling roses. These beautifully carved plaster accessories bring life and glamor to any ceiling, while also looking period correct.
We all know that the bedroom needs to harbour a more romantic feel than other spaces, which is why subdued and ambient lighting is critical.A great way to capture the right feel is to get your ceiling in on the act, with inset lighting running above the bed! Add a dimmer switch and you'll have perfectly controllable and beautiful ceiling adornments.
In the bathroom you should feel comfortable and secluded, which is why a colorful ceiling, designed to perfectly match your walls, is a wonderful idea! If you've gone for a vibrant color, it will take a little courage to take the plunge, but looking at this example, don't you think it's worth it?
You might think that smooth, white ceilings are the standard for a reason, but perhaps that's just because people haven't been experimenting enough? Us? We lOVE the idea of a textured ceiling, so whether you use wallpaper or even a rough-finish material to get a more tactile look is up to you, but the impact will be undeniable!
