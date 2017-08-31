9 fascinating ideas for ceiling design

Ceilings give a room individual character, which is why so many architects are seeking to create really exciting and unusual designs. Naturally, personal taste and needs will play a major role in the style of ceiling you choose, but we thought it might be a good idea to show you some of our favorites, just to get your inspiration started!

Whichever room you are considering a statement ceiling for, be it your bathroom. living room or even a bedroom, always take into account the structural elements that you have to work with, how much light flow you need and what will best suit your wider design scheme. If you don't have any ideas right now, be prepared to be overwhelmed, as we have a host of ceiling designs for you, right here!