Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 fascinating ideas for ceiling design

press profile homify press profile homify
LED Lichtdecken im Meetingbereich Sysmex Deutschland, DEZETT Spanndecken DEZETT Spanndecken Modern Houses
Loading admin actions …

Ceilings give a room individual character, which is why so many architects are seeking to create really exciting and unusual designs. Naturally, personal taste and needs will play a major role in the style of ceiling you choose, but we thought it might be a good idea to show you some of our favorites, just to get your inspiration started!

Whichever room you are considering a statement ceiling for, be it your bathroom. living room or even a bedroom, always take into account the structural elements that you have to work with, how much light flow you need and what will best suit your wider design scheme. If you don't have any ideas right now, be prepared to be overwhelmed, as we have a host of ceiling designs for you, right here!

1. Use light more effectively.

Dom w Bielicach, Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz Kitchen
Gzowska&amp;Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz

Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz
Gzowska&amp;Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz
Gzowska&Ossowska Pracownie Architektury Wnętrz

In the case of kitchens, you need them to be as bright and airy as possible, which is why ceiling ideas that include sunken spotlights, around the whole perimeter, in addition to a main central light, are perfect! This will mean that all illumination is focused on the counters, where you need it most! Kitchen ceiling design really can be extravagant!

2. Make more of natural materials.

Antike Baustoffe, Antik-Stein Antik-Stein Classic style dining room
Antik-Stein

Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein

Sometimes, a ceiling aesthetic is already defined by the architecture of the building. This is particularly pertinent in rustic or period homes, as natural wood beams will normally play a central role in the finished look. Instead of hiding those structural elements, we think you should try to make the most of them!

3. Sculptural tendencies.

Vovó Moderna, Leticia Sá Arquitetos Leticia Sá Arquitetos Living room Green
Leticia Sá Arquitetos

Leticia Sá Arquitetos
Leticia Sá Arquitetos
Leticia Sá Arquitetos

An unusual ceiling design can be easily created, by using shapely materials. Most people use dry wall, polystyrene or even light wood, to build unique shapes, before they get a covering of fresh plaster. This is a great way to make space for some inset lighting.

4. Try suspended lighting.

ALLE 5 VIE, TecMa Solutions TecMa Solutions Classic style houses
TecMa Solutions

TecMa Solutions
TecMa Solutions
TecMa Solutions

Speaking of lighting, we KNOW you're going to love this simple ceiling design idea! With a semi-suspended ceiling you get not only a very individual design, but also valuable pockets of space to insert striking lighting! Your suspended sections don't need to hang too much lower than your main covering either, so even low-height rooms can take advantage of this idea!

5. How about a little color?

LED Lichtdecken im Meetingbereich Sysmex Deutschland, DEZETT Spanndecken DEZETT Spanndecken Modern Houses
DEZETT Spanndecken

DEZETT Spanndecken
DEZETT Spanndecken
DEZETT Spanndecken

Whether you use lighting, paint or even something very daring, such as wallpaper, you should definitely give some thought to trying out some color on your ceiling. Little slices of vibrancy, here and there, are more than enough to perk up an otherwise understated room and apparently, 2017 is THE year of statement ceilings!

6. Traditional features are a plus!

Maison Victorienne, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Living room
ANNA DUVAL

ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL

For classically designed rooms, you simply cannot go wrong with taking a little old school inspiration to heart. The best ways to make more of classical ceilings are ornate coving and fabulous ceiling roses. These beautifully carved plaster accessories bring life and glamor to any ceiling, while also looking period correct.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Inset lighting? Why not!

вечная классика, Decor&Design Decor&Design Classic style bedroom
Decor&amp;Design

Decor&Design
Decor&amp;Design
Decor&Design

We all know that the bedroom needs to harbour a more romantic feel than other spaces, which is why subdued and ambient lighting is critical.A great way to capture the right feel is to get your ceiling in on the act, with inset lighting running above the bed! Add a dimmer switch and you'll have perfectly controllable and beautiful ceiling adornments.

8. A block color works well.

homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

homify
homify
homify

In the bathroom you should feel comfortable and secluded, which is why a colorful ceiling, designed to perfectly match your walls, is a wonderful idea! If you've gone for a vibrant color, it will take a little courage to take the plunge, but looking at this example, don't you think it's worth it?

9. Textural finishes are lovely.

Decoración de interiores., Softlinedecor Softlinedecor Living roomSofas & armchairs
Softlinedecor

Softlinedecor
Softlinedecor
Softlinedecor

You might think that smooth, white ceilings are the standard for a reason, but perhaps that's just because people haven't been experimenting enough? Us? We lOVE the idea of a textured ceiling, so whether you use wallpaper or even a rough-finish material to get a more tactile look is up to you, but the impact will be undeniable!

For more amazing ceiling ideas, take a look at this article: False ceilings: 10 amazing designs.

An apartment with a love for natural materials
Are you going to do more with your ceilings now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks