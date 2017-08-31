An apartment with a love for natural materials

It's no secret that a cacophony of beautiful natural materials always looks great in an apartment, but we might just have found the best example of it in practice, ever!

Instead of using a few materials that would be found in nature together and thinking that constitutes a good enough scheme, the interior designer here has sought to use organic textures and colors directly plucked from seasonal changes in nature, alongside some terrifically eye-catching materials and the effect is mind-blowing. We think you'll love the open-plan design, which sees the kitchen, dining area and living room all flow into each other with such a beautiful grace that it defies all expectations, but just wait until you see the medley of hues that have added serious depth. Let's take a look, instead of simply tantalizing you!