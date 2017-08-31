An apartment with a love for natural materials

It's no secret that a cacophony of beautiful natural materials always looks great in an apartment, but we might just have found the best example of it in practice, ever!
Instead of using a few materials that would be found in nature together and thinking that constitutes a good enough scheme, the interior designer here has sought to use organic textures and colors directly plucked from seasonal changes in nature, alongside some terrifically eye-catching materials and the effect is mind-blowing. We think you'll love the open-plan design, which sees the kitchen, dining area and living room all flow into each other with such a beautiful grace that it defies all expectations, but just wait until you see the medley of hues that have added serious depth. Let's take a look, instead of simply tantalizing you!
If you even try to tell us that you aren;t simply staggered by the warm tones and cohesion here, we don't think we'd believe you. Not even for a moment! The reddish hues of all the natural wood here have been beautifully mirrored by statement copper light fixtures and we really had to look closely to notice that there is any white in place! Talk about the perfect way to use a neutral base.
Is this a functional kitchen or an art installation?The sleek wooden cabinets give nothing away as to the wealth of storage inside and a matching chunky worktop finishes the space to utter perfection. A slate backsplash was an inspired choice, as it is naturally water resistant and just look at the cool contrast against all the warm wood! We might be a little jealous of all the integrated wine racks as well!
Spin around in the kitchen and you'll get a gorgeous eyeful of this wonderful living room area! We are SO enamoured with the low corner sofa that almost seems to melt into the floor before our eyes! Simple yet luxurious drapes offer a pretty backdrop and all that was really needed, to segregate this space from the rest, was a striking statement rug. This is open-plan design at its finest!
In an open-plan home, it can be difficult to get enough storage in place, as nobody wants to break up the vast airiness, but here, we think we can safely say that a little genius has been brought into play. Seriously, we don't think that's too strong of a word at all, as this floating concrete wall not only houses the television with ease, it includes bookshelves AND a fireplace too! Talk about killing three birds with one stone! The textural effect that has been created here really blends a man-made material in with the more organic elements.
It stands to reason that if you owned an apartment like this one that you wouldn't ever want to leave it, so what a great touch it is to have a small home office set-up included in the master bedroom! From dreamland to world domination in a couple of easy steps! More natural wood keeps the organic theme alive and well, as does a metallic light fixture, but just look at the muted tones! They really tie the bedroom to the wider spaces perfectly.
We might have assumed that the best ideas were kept for the communal areas in this home, but there is absolutely no denying that this bathroom is an absolute stunner! Crisp and fresh, with all the white in place, the ergonomic suite items are a dream and then there's the inclusion of some art! We'll take the keys now please!
