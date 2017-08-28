Cozy warmth bedecks this beautiful rustic dwelling inside out!

RUSTICASA, home builders based in Vila Nova de Cerveira, have created a wonderful wooden house spanning 2293 square feet, that brings together modern comforts, humble warmth of wood and oodles of style.
Come along as we take our homify tour around this hub of contemporary living that exudes snug poise in its spacious character.
As a building material, wood has numerous advantages: it is eco-friendly, a natural insulator, conveniently workable & versatile, can be manufactured in a simple & energy efficient manner, requires less construction time when worked, and gives a great performance with minimal energy consumption.
Boasting of wooden tiled roofs with different slopes, continuous corridors outlining the home, long eaves, roomy porch and an expansive lawn, this house looks fresh and natural. The reddish wooden hue homogenizes the design and integrates it tastefully with the natural shades of the landscape. Despite having a traditional log cabin design, it is amply functional & sophisticated employing renewable power sources.
These floor plans convey the spatial distribution on both the floors. The ground floor bears a commodious central room with the main entrance to the right, a kitchen & dining room to the left, and closes the space with a service area. The small bedrooms are located at the back, opposite to the spacious central room, with a shared bathroom; the master bedroom with its separate bathroom and closet can also be seen. On the upper floor, a small mezzanine area opens the view of the appealing double-height central room.
The centrally situated spacious & lavish living room, besides conveying the chic dual height of the space, has a beautiful wood burning fireplace that maintains a warm & welcoming ambiance; the black shaft has the backdrop of the stone wall which adds plenty of rustic panache into the comfortable nobility of wooden details. Look at those lamps!
Horizontal wooden beams adorn the ceiling of the dining area, creating a sumptuously warm and hearty atmosphere for a snug family meal. The wooden dining table and the high backed chairs are generously simplistic in format.
The kitchen is a very sophisticated space, with a modular character. Boasting of a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, a very modern extractor hood & sleek elegant details that stand out, this well lighted kitchen receives plenty of natural light. Handle-free fronts of cabinetry enhance the visual appeal; absence of overhead cabinets & aptly positioned windows ensure the seamless flow of light and proper ventilation.
Taking advantage of the height, this mezzanine conveniently works as a study/ home office, making the most of the skylights. You can also relax here with a hot cuppa, as you indulge in some quiet contemplation.