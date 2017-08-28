Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Cozy warmth bedecks this beautiful rustic dwelling inside out!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Óbidos, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

RUSTICASA, home builders based in Vila Nova de Cerveira, have created a wonderful wooden house spanning 2293 square feet, that brings together modern comforts, humble warmth of wood and oodles of style.

Come along as we take our homify tour around this hub of contemporary living that exudes snug poise in its spacious character.

Winsome indeed!

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Óbidos, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

As a building material, wood has numerous advantages: it is eco-friendly, a natural insulator, conveniently workable & versatile, can be manufactured in a simple & energy efficient manner, requires less construction time when worked, and gives a great performance with minimal energy consumption.

Integrated with the natural environment.

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Óbidos, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

Boasting of wooden tiled roofs with different slopes, continuous corridors outlining the home, long eaves, roomy porch and an expansive lawn, this house looks fresh and natural. The reddish wooden hue homogenizes the design and integrates it tastefully with the natural shades of the landscape. Despite having a traditional log cabin design, it is amply functional & sophisticated employing renewable power sources.

Blueprint to floor one & all!

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Óbidos, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

These floor plans convey the spatial distribution on both the floors. The ground floor bears a commodious central room with the main entrance to the right, a kitchen & dining room to the left, and closes the space with a service area. The small bedrooms are located at the back, opposite to the spacious central room, with a shared bathroom; the master bedroom with its separate bathroom and closet can also be seen. On the upper floor, a small mezzanine area opens the view of the appealing double-height central room.

Roomy, airy, inviting, bright and cheery.

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Óbidos, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Living room Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Óbidos, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Living room Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

The centrally situated spacious & lavish living room, besides conveying the chic dual height of the space, has a beautiful wood burning fireplace that maintains a warm & welcoming ambiance; the black shaft has the backdrop of the stone wall which adds plenty of rustic panache into the comfortable nobility of wooden details. Look at those lamps!

Wholesome family time.

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Óbidos, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Built-in kitchens Solid Wood White
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

Horizontal wooden beams adorn the ceiling of the dining area, creating a sumptuously warm and hearty atmosphere for a snug family meal. The wooden dining table and the high backed chairs are generously simplistic in format.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Luminous fulfilment.

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Óbidos, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Built-in kitchens Solid Wood White
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

The kitchen is a very sophisticated space, with a modular character. Boasting of a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, a very modern extractor hood & sleek elegant details that stand out, this well lighted kitchen receives plenty of natural light. Handle-free fronts of cabinetry enhance the visual appeal; absence of overhead cabinets & aptly positioned windows ensure the seamless flow of light and proper ventilation.

Mezzanine convenience.

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Óbidos, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

Taking advantage of the height, this mezzanine conveniently works as a study/ home office, making the most of the skylights. You can also relax here with a hot cuppa, as you indulge in some quiet contemplation.

Bathroom beauty.

RUSTICASA | Casa unifamiliar | Óbidos, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Rustic style bathroom Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

The simple & delicate design of this rustic wooden home is evident in every detail, including in the bathroom- uncomplicated and precise accents like the mirror framed in black metal, the oval sink & the subtle, romantic lighting nail the look.

13 tricks to make narrow kitchens work more effectively
How does the rustic touch beautify your spaces?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks