6 amazing homes that you won't believe are prefabricated!

Contemporary home design is really going places, now that architects are fully embracing the amazing prefabricated home trend! The only people that seem to be a little slower to get on board are potential buyers and we don't have a clue why! Gone are the days when prefabricated homes were less attractive than standard construction versions, as now, you can basically create any look that you want, while still enjoying all the convenience that this building technique has to offer. After all, who wouldn't want a stunning home that could be erected in a fraction of the time and for a far more reasonable price than most houses?

If you're interest has been piqued but you're still not convinced, come with us now as we show you just how amazing these convenient homes can be, with a little design genius and a lot of faith!