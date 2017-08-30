10 beautiful terrace floor ideas

If you find it tricky to decide between two or three of your favorite potential terrace floor materials, why choose at all? By combining natural materials, you can garner a far more unique finished product that is perfectly suited to your particular outdoor space. Don;t be afraid to add a little concrete to an organic space too, as it works well with wood!

