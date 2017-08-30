10 beautiful terrace floor ideas

In the spring and summer, when the weather is particularly good, it stands to reason that you'll want to spend as much time as possible outside, especially if you have a pretty terrace to take advantage of! The only thing you need to really consider, however, is the style of terrace flooring that you have in place, as the right material will all depend on your normal weather conditions and the aesthetic that you're trying to capture. Any landscape architect will be able to advise you as to the perfect options for your given space, so come and take a look at our shortlist and see which is the one for you!
One of the most popular terrace flooring ideas is to use wood, as it is a material that exudes a natural charm and brings vital warmth into play. Hard woods are best suited to the task, but will require a wax or oil seal in order to be protected from weather conditions.
Just like wood, stone also creates a naturally rustic atmosphere, especially rugged flagstones. The mostly rounded stones form a well-formed surface, which is pleasant to walk on and sturdy, even under high traffic. Lots of tones are freely available, but we think that a pale aesthetic works really well for new patio flooring.
Concrete is a fantastically cheap terrace flooring idea and has a character all of its own. As a floor, the understated material is extremely durable and resistant, and makes a genuinely chic statement that works very well in an urban location, particularly.
When it comes to stylish ideas for patio flooring, tiles are an absolute all-rounder that still enjoy great popularity. Tiles with motifs are considered more traditional, but when you add in a little color as well, the effect can be truly staggering and modern.
If you want a statement terrace floor, but like to keep things a touch more classic and traditional, terracotta tiles could be an absolutely wonderful option for you. This is a material that will stand the test of time and cope with any waether conditions too, while adding a warm aesthetic.
Natural stone is a stunning and extremely robust raw material and while there are lots of varieties to choose from, slate is particularly popular thanks to it's dark aesthetic and textural finish. It literally makes you want to reach out and touch it! Which is perfect for terrace flooring, as you can simply slip your shoes off.
How's this for a more contemporary and unusual terrace floor idea? Rubber matting is, of course, great for withstanding weather conditions, rain in particular, but it also ups the comfort factor significantly as well, as it is cushioning underfoot. Simple to lay and cut to size, this is a great budget idea!
Gravel terraces are a staple garden addition, as they always have such a well curated and crafted look. Not too contrived, but plenty permanent enough to not need constant attention, we think that ideas for your patio flooring don;t come much more manageable than this. You can even experiment with different colors of gravel, for a really stylish look.
We know that you'll need to have a floor underneath your rugs, but seriously, adding a few textiles to a terrace floor will make it simply come alive! We think this is a tip best saved for covered terraces, as rugs will become quickly sodden, should it rain, but what a way to bring indoor comfort out into the garden!
If you find it tricky to decide between two or three of your favorite potential terrace floor materials, why choose at all? By combining natural materials, you can garner a far more unique finished product that is perfectly suited to your particular outdoor space. Don;t be afraid to add a little concrete to an organic space too, as it works well with wood!
