Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 beautiful terrace floor ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style garden
Loading admin actions …

In the spring and summer, when the weather is particularly good, it stands to reason that you'll want to spend as much time as possible outside, especially if you have a pretty terrace to take advantage of! The only thing you need to really consider, however, is the style of terrace flooring that you have in place, as the right material will all depend on your normal weather conditions and the aesthetic that you're trying to capture. Any landscape architect will be able to advise you as to the perfect options for your given space, so come and take a look at our shortlist and see which is the one for you!

1. Wood.

Terrazas y césped artificial, Quercus Jardiners Quercus Jardiners Patios & Decks
Quercus Jardiners

Quercus Jardiners
Quercus Jardiners
Quercus Jardiners

One of the most popular terrace flooring ideas is to use wood, as it is a material that exudes a natural charm and brings vital warmth into play. Hard woods are best suited to the task, but will require a wax or oil seal in order to be protected from weather conditions.

2. Rugged stone.

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style garden
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Just like wood, stone also creates a naturally rustic atmosphere, especially rugged flagstones. The mostly rounded stones form a well-formed surface, which is pleasant to walk on and sturdy, even under high traffic. Lots of tones are freely available, but we think that a pale aesthetic works really well for new patio flooring.

3. Poured concrete.

IPE HOUSE, P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Modern Terrace
P+0 Arquitectura

IPE HOUSE

P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura

Concrete is a fantastically cheap terrace flooring idea and has a character all of its own.  As a floor, the understated material is extremely durable and resistant, and makes a genuinely chic statement that works very well in an urban location, particularly.

4. Tiles.

homify Patios & Decks Ceramic
homify

homify
homify
homify

When it comes to stylish ideas for patio flooring, tiles are an absolute all-rounder that still enjoy great popularity. Tiles with motifs are considered more traditional, but when you add in a little color as well, the effect can be truly staggering and modern.

5. Terracotta.

Proyecto “Quinta Hunucmá”, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Patios & Decks
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

If you want a statement terrace floor, but like to keep things a touch more classic and traditional, terracotta tiles could be an absolutely wonderful option for you. This is a material that will stand the test of time and cope with any waether conditions too, while adding a warm aesthetic.

6. Natural slate.

Referenzen- Naturstein, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Modern Terrace
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

Natural stone is a stunning and extremely robust raw material and while there are lots of varieties to choose from, slate is particularly popular thanks to it's dark aesthetic and textural finish. It literally makes you want to reach out and touch it! Which is perfect for terrace flooring, as you can simply slip your shoes off.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Rubber matting.

TERRACE CHILL OUT WARCO Bodenbeläge Modern Terrace
WARCO Bodenbeläge

TERRACE CHILL OUT

WARCO Bodenbeläge
WARCO Bodenbeläge
WARCO Bodenbeläge

How's this for a more contemporary and unusual terrace floor idea? Rubber matting is, of course, great for withstanding weather conditions, rain in particular, but it also ups the comfort factor significantly as well, as it is cushioning underfoot. Simple to lay and cut to size, this is a great budget idea!

8. Gravel.

MEU RANCHO CONTAINER, AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Patios & Decks Wood Wood effect
AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
AD ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

Gravel terraces are a staple garden addition, as they always have such a well curated and crafted look. Not too contrived, but plenty permanent enough to not need constant attention, we think that ideas for your patio flooring don;t come much more manageable than this. You can even experiment with different colors of gravel, for a really stylish look.

9. Textiles.

Riverside Retreat - Sun Porch Lorna Gross Interior Design Patios & Decks terrace,outdoor,birds,porch,swing,custom,bench,outdoor rug,outdoor furniture
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Riverside Retreat—Sun Porch

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

We know that you'll need to have a floor underneath your rugs, but seriously, adding a few textiles to a terrace floor will make it simply come alive! We think this is a tip best saved for covered terraces, as rugs will become quickly sodden, should it rain, but what a way to bring indoor comfort out into the garden!

10. Combined materials.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you find it tricky to decide between two or three of your favorite potential terrace floor materials, why choose at all? By combining natural materials, you can garner a far more unique finished product that is perfectly suited to your particular outdoor space. Don;t be afraid to add a little concrete to an organic space too, as it works well with wood!

For more beautiful terraces, take a look at this article: A shady spot that became a sociable terrace!

Domestic economy: 7 effective ways of saving on electricity bill
Have you made a decision about your terrace flooring now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks