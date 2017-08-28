9 small but sassy bedrooms!

Room decorators & interior designers have time & again stressed on the fact that with a little creativity and innovation, you can adorn any living space tastefully such that it does not seem as if the size of the room was the limiting factor in having the desired look. Small spaces require some optimization & smart thinking for placing the furniture, selecting furnishings and decorating, and small bedrooms are no exception. Every style of design- modern, rustic, classic, etc.- offers ample scope for beautification in limited dimensions. Multifunctional furniture, cushy furnishings & functional decor are some smart hacks to do up your small bedroom and add that cozy romantic feel to it as you desire.

Today homify brings to you 9 such small yet charming, comfy, romantic and visually sound bedrooms, that will leave you with plenty of inspiration to take home. Have a look!