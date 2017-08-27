Your browser is out-of-date.

15 wonderful post retirement homes for you!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Country style house
Every one of us dreams to spend those post retirement years with our loved one in a beautiful home surrounded with  greens, to swim, sunbathe, read and just be nested with nature- do everything that the mundane life does not spare any time for us to indulge in. For the sake of this very dream, we work for decades and keep waiting for those golden years when our time will only be OUR time. At the heart of every such dream is always a nice, cozy house that will be humbly comfy & warm to pamper our senses.

Today’s homify account enlists 15 such extraordinarily beautiful houses that in their simplistic format of decent allure, pack a snug punch of absolute comfort. Although the architects & design professionals have creatively designed these dwellings employing different styles and features, they all share the homey originality that will surely win you over. Have a good look!

1. Lush greens & the soothing touch of rusticity.

Una villa immersa nel verde, Woodbau Srl Woodbau Srl Single family home Stone
Woodbau Srl

Woodbau Srl
Woodbau Srl
Woodbau Srl

Although every corner of this wonderful villa is praiseworthy, the amazingly rustic poise of stone & timber along with the palliative elegance of the beautiful garden steal the show.

2. Bucolic essence of modern dwelling.

Vivienda en San Salvador de Jujuy, Carlos Iriarte arquitectura Carlos Iriarte arquitectura Modern Houses
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura

Carlos Iriarte arquitectura
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura

This modern home touches upon the rural style of homes that contrasts strikingly with its modern core. The raw appeal of stone looks impressive.

3. The finesse of Mediterranean architecture.

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Country style house
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS

SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS
SA&amp;V—SAARANHA&amp;VASCONCELOS
SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS

This one reflects the architectural tradition of the Mediterranean basin with graceful subtlety, simultaneously conveying the comfy, relaxed spirit of this region.

4. Pleasing minimalism.

Proyecto, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern Houses
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

This home adorned with minimalistic design style offers decently luxurious living, including the pool that could spring a delightful surprise on the visitor owing to the minimalist core.

5. Homey splendor by the sea.

Cidade Feliz A, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Minimalist house
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Glorious pops of cheery tones, simple lines & respectable dimensions conceal a lot of cozy comfort and homely luxuries.

6. Naturally artsy.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This contemporary abode dolled up with Mediterranean hints is full of eye-catching architectural design. The star of the show, however, is the facade with comprising elements carefully assembled in elegant detailing and boasting of artsy aesthetics.

​7. Simplistic, functional yet stylish.

Casa La Pianola, Estudio Moirë arqs. Estudio Moirë arqs. Modern Houses
Estudio Moirë arqs.

Estudio Moirë arqs.
Estudio Moirë arqs.
Estudio Moirë arqs.

This extremely simple rectangular format of residential architecture is a self-contained house that dazzles with the flair of simplicity, enveloped by lush greenery.

8. Chic country house with homespun vibes.

homify Modern Houses Stone
homify

homify
homify
homify

This country house offers a quiet living with decent comforts and tranquil coziness. The different formats of stone for the shiny floor & rough walls add to the cozy feel.

9. Grounded & natural.

farmhouse restructuring, GIAN MARCO CANNAVICCI ARCHITETTO GIAN MARCO CANNAVICCI ARCHITETTO Country house
GIAN MARCO CANNAVICCI ARCHITETTO

farmhouse restructuring

GIAN MARCO CANNAVICCI ARCHITETTO
GIAN MARCO CANNAVICCI ARCHITETTO
GIAN MARCO CANNAVICCI ARCHITETTO

This single-storey home, elongated horizontally, is nearly like a living proof that combining stone & timber is almost always going to have a wonderful outcome.

10. Haven of trust.

HOUSE DMG, Stefano Tonellotto architetto Stefano Tonellotto architetto Minimalist house
Stefano Tonellotto architetto

Stefano Tonellotto architetto
Stefano Tonellotto architetto
Stefano Tonellotto architetto

This dwelling with a monolithic body, thick walls & an assertive entrance is apt for those looking for security as well as peace at retirement.

11. Modular nobility.

14 Fotos de Casas Modulares Amoviveis, KITUR KITUR Country style house
KITUR

KITUR
KITUR
KITUR

In perfect harmony with the environment and crafted generously in wood, this one has a modular structure and offers ample provision for modifications/ additions when necessary. 

12. ​Prefabricated elegance.

homify Modern Houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This appealing prefab home is another jazzy alternative; reinforced concrete, glass & neutral exterior palette look simply smashing.

13. Cool shadow of warmth.

Centro de transformación de café, taller garcia arquitectura integral taller garcia arquitectura integral Country style house
taller garcia arquitectura integral

taller garcia arquitectura integral
taller garcia arquitectura integral
taller garcia arquitectura integral

The USP of this country house is definitely the generous, cool & comforting shadow of the large tree, that no money can buy.

14. Home with soothing views.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style house
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

The large glass doors & windows facing the garden allow for calming vistas as you sit indoors with a hot cuppa and soak in the natural goodness. Complementary panache of wood & stone enhances the fetching appeal.

15. Warm greetings!!

CASA D&C , Diego Alcântara - Studio A108 Arquitetura e Urbanismo Diego Alcântara - Studio A108 Arquitetura e Urbanismo Modern Houses
Diego Alcântara —Studio A108 Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Diego Alcântara - Studio A108 Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Diego Alcântara —Studio A108 Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Diego Alcântara - Studio A108 Arquitetura e Urbanismo

The huge sliding entrance door made of timber conveys the humble allure of wood in all its glory, also reflecting the master workmanship of the architect team that created this modern villa. 

Which of these fits the bill perfectly for you?

