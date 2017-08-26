7 smart hacks to ring in hearty kitchen inspiration!

You do not need kitchen planners, kitchen manufacturers or professionals specialized in kitchen fittings to tell you that the kitchen is the heart of the home and demands thoughtful consideration & aesthetic detailing for tasteful design (pun intended!). It is a space that needs generous dollops of practicality simultaneously with visually sound elements that work very well with one another.

At times walking into the kitchen, be it spacious or compact, makes us realize that a little style injection could be really wonderful for giving a facelift to our good old kitchen space- it could be a small hint of a new style: modern, classic, Scandinavian, colonial, etc., or a new glossy tiled backsplash, or simply a jazzy pop of color to add that vibrant touch.

Today, homify brings to you 7 smart hacks that clearly convey that even a small functional element could go a long way in transforming the entire look of the kitchen, and that having a beautiful kitchen is not a Herculean task anymore!

Scroll down and be inspired with cool budget ideas that will surely give your kitchen that much desired dapper look, making you super proud and your visitors super jealous. Excited? Get, set, go!