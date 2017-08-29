The 10 most sensational rock garden designs

When someone mentions gardens, are you picturing generous green lawns, lush flower beds, old fruit trees, shrubs and bushes? As beautiful as all of these things are, today, we want to show you a garden style that really stands out from the crowd. Ask any landscape architect and they'll tell you that there is a lot to be said for a charming and easy to look after alternative to the classic garden, which is why we are bringing you a stone garden picture gallery today!

We have 10 stunning examples of modern stone gardens to show you, right now, so if you are happy to consider something a little out of the ordinary, come and take a look!