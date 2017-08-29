The 10 most sensational rock garden designs

When someone mentions gardens, are you picturing generous green lawns, lush flower beds, old fruit trees, shrubs and bushes? As beautiful as all of these things are, today, we want to show you a garden style that really stands out from the crowd. Ask any landscape architect and they'll tell you that there is a lot to be said for a charming and easy to look after alternative to the classic garden, which is why we are bringing you a stone garden picture gallery today!
We have 10 stunning examples of modern stone gardens to show you, right now, so if you are happy to consider something a little out of the ordinary, come and take a look!
With a mediterranean style of garden, you can get that holiday feeling all year round, at home! Mediterranean stone species thrive in a number of different climates and offer a lot of scope for stunning plant varieties to grow. Thistles, dwarf pines, stems, lavender, sage and purple flowering thyme all look perfect as part of this aesthetic, being so colorful, and a few accessories, such as wrought-iron garden furniture, lanterns, columns and terracotta pots and jugs will finish everything perfectly.
Now THIS is the perfect choice for those who want to decorate their outdoor areas with hardy plants that need little in the way of continual care. Weeds are taken care of, thanks to extensive use of heavy gravel and cacti and succulents are little water storage miracles and have no problem at all with harsh heat and long dry periods.
In Japanese zen gardens, stones are a vital part of the design. Plants tend to play a subordinate role in these designs, while gravel, sand and large boulders are absolutely critical, being not only beautifully arranged but also placed to specifically offer positive energy flow. If you like a little more direction in terms of how to lay out a stone garden then a zen installation is definitely for you, as every stone is meant to have significance.
Stone garden ideas are amazing, when put in place next to an already modern and minimalist home. Exceptionally simple and pared back creations offer unfussy yet impressive finishing touches to even the most grandiose homes and we particularly like that large, smooth slabs are often used to great effect in modern stone garden designs.
Do you love the idea of embracing a traditional English country garden aesthetic for your outdoor space? As much as colorful flowers and striking plants play a major role, you will also need to get to grips with some stone embellishments as well, in particular, rustic bricks and characterful patio slabs. So organic and stylish!
The combination of stone and water has always been particularly popular within garden design. Whether you leave both elements in their natural form, or interpret them in a more modern way is up to you, but the results are always incredible. Here, a pond, with a stone wall, waterfall and path over the water surface creates such a phenomenal aesthetic.
As well as water, wood is also a popular partner for a stone garden, as the natural materials has a predisposition to work well together and complement each other. Where stones are cool, smooth and unyielding, wood is malleable and warm, not to mention inviting and restorative. The tones work so well together as well!
As stone garden pictures go, we think this one is an absolute winner and why? Because of all the steadfast evergreen plants in place! The stone additions will naturally stand the test of time, but can look barren and harsh, if not supported with enough luscious greenery, but thanks to the year-round blooming of evergreens, you'd never have to worry about that!
Cultivating any garden on a hill is often a great challenge, but a stone garden on a slope makes perfect sense. bedded into the landscape properly, stones won;t shift or move anywhere and can offer valuable pockets pf planting space for little alpine-style blooms to flourish in!
Finally, if you needed any extra motivation to consider a stone garden for your home, think about how much more practical they can be for your animal companions. You can see that the tortoises here are certainly loving the terrain and that will apply to all manner of other household pets too.
