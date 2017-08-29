A deceptively modest minimal home

What is it about minimal homes that makes them look so phenomenal? On the face of it, bright white spaces, understated decor and unfussy schemes shouldn't be enough to floor us, but in the case of today's project, it really is.

We love the way that the interior designer here has sought to create a fresh and open feel, with integrated technology and a few subtle vintage touches and just when you think you've seen all the real selling points, the back garden comes into play as well!

If you love fresh, clean and dazzling homes, with few fussy touches and sociable outdoor spaces, this really is the perfect home for you, so let's take a look!