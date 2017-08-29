A deceptively modest minimal home

What is it about minimal homes that makes them look so phenomenal? On the face of it, bright white spaces, understated decor and unfussy schemes shouldn't be enough to floor us, but in the case of today's project, it really is.
We love the way that the interior designer here has sought to create a fresh and open feel, with integrated technology and a few subtle vintage touches and just when you think you've seen all the real selling points, the back garden comes into play as well!
If you love fresh, clean and dazzling homes, with few fussy touches and sociable outdoor spaces, this really is the perfect home for you, so let's take a look!
Just look at the flow here, from the front door, through a lounge and into this spacious dining area! So many people would have been tempted to sacrifice a lot of room here, in a bid to get a larger kitchen, but by keeping the focus on communal usage, there is such a fresh aesthetic.
This living room section follows straight on from the front door and the hallway and what a sight to behold, as soon as you walk in! With bright white walls everywhere, a dark sofa was a touch of genius and just to keep things from looking too sterile, a vintage rug ties everything together! Any sofa this comfortable gets our vote, but jut look to the end of the room, at the retro chair!
The low level furniture used here is perfect! It adds to the sumptuous feel throughout, makes the ceiling height look far higher and creates a series of lovely geometric slices. These angular snapshots have been beautifully mirrored by an inset fireplace and a super chic wood storage system too.
Have you ever seen a kitchen as genuinely pared back and simple as this one? There is literally no extraneous decoration at all, everything is geared towards sleek functionality and the amount of built-in storage is nothing short of staggering! The integrated lighting really makes the most of the counter spaces and brushed appliances were the ideal choice, to radiate the sunlight into every corner.
In all honesty, what more do you actually need in a master bedroom that a large bed, some clothing storage and, maybe, a television, for those lazy weekend days when all you want to do is curl up and watch silly movies? White en masse is the perfect scheme for a relaxing boudoir and really works with the wider home.
Think that a white bedroom can't be suitable for kids? Think again! With a few lovely pictures, some fun toys and beautiful light flow, we can't think of a single age group that wouldn't absolutely love having this as their room. We think that even a surly teen or two would love it!
We understand if you look at this bathroom and think that it is maybe a little TOO minimal, but don't forget that this is a picture designed to show the house at it's nest, which means that on a day-to-day basis, there are probably toiletries on show and more personal elements. We actually adore the clean, fresh and unfussy feel here and have some serious envy over the amount of concealed shelving, behind the mirror panels!
What a great way to finish this home to absolute perfection! A chic decked area, complete with minimal dining furniture and a built-in grilling station is the living end in wonderful bonus space and given that this is a family home, can't you just imagine how terrific it must be to enjoy some alfresco food and fun out here? Lovely!
