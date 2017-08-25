Your browser is out-of-date.

9 extraordinary facade ideas!

HAUS LHM
Today’s homify story is about home facades that convey a lot about the client’s temperament as well as about the architect’s vision. Be it a villa, apartment or prefabricated home, the facade can be decked up with materials, furnishings as well as colors. Facades need not always be in line with the style of design followed in the interior of the home; the furnishings & decor in the interior may be entirely different, springing a surprise on the visitor who could expect a certain kind of interior design in tune with the format of the exterior aspect.

Of late, architects are increasingly resorting to innovative styles, materials and colors to do up the facade, not only on the front but at the back of the home as well. Material mixes & color combinations are also quite popular.

Lush garden, outdoor lounge, terrace deck, pool area, etc.- numerous options are available to adorn the outer face of the homes, whether it is a modern dwelling, a classic home or a rustic pad.

Today homify brings to you 9 stunning home facade ideas that will leave you with ample home inspiration to copy, and cause your neighbors some really serious home envy. Take a look!

1. Clearly palliative with ritzy details.

HAUS SLT
2. Finessed levels of noble relaxation.

HAUS FHR
3. A refreshingly modish tale of poised clarity.

HAUS LHB
4. Neat futuristic accents amidst green relief.

HAUS LHM
5. Winsome humility meets sloping sass.

HAUS SLB
6. Backed by bright heartiness of warm repose.

HAUS IN WR. NEUDORF
7. The comfy panache of pleasing facet.

HAUS HDL
8. Of clear glass, dapper grays and soothing greens.

HOUSE G+L
9. Inviting warmth & plentiful chic charisma.

HAUS CHB
Which of these wonderful facades resonates with your cozy home?

